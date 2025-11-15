Gordon County deputies searching for suspected stalker
article
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of aggravated stalking.
What we know:
Deputies said they are looking for Charles Timothy Battles, 46, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Johnson Drive and Boone Ford Road.
Officials said Battles does not have a fixed address and is believed to be on foot. He is considered dangerous, according to deputies.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Battles is urged to call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information in this article came from a Facebook post by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.