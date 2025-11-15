Expand / Collapse search

Gordon County deputies searching for suspected stalker

Published  November 15, 2025 2:32pm EST
Gordon County
Charles Timothy Battles

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of aggravated stalking.

What we know:

Deputies said they are looking for Charles Timothy Battles, 46, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Johnson Drive and Boone Ford Road.

Officials said Battles does not have a fixed address and is believed to be on foot. He is considered dangerous, according to deputies.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Battles is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information in this article came from a Facebook post by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office. 

