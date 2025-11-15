Gordon County deputies searching for man accused of attempted murder, arson

article

The Brief Gordon County deputies are searching for Charles Timothy Battles. He’s accused of arson and attempted murder after a house fire in Calhoun. Investigators say he’s on foot and should be considered dangerous.



Gordon County deputies are searching for a man accused of aggravated stalking, two counts of attempted murder, and arson.

What we know:

Deputies said they are looking for Charles Timothy Battles, 46, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Johnson Drive and Boone Ford Road.

Deputies said they responded to that area of Calhoun after reports of a house fire. Officials said Battles set the fire while a woman and her child were inside. The two were able to escape but just barely, officials said.

The house was completely destroyed.

The sheriff’s office said they recovered physical, electronic, and testimonial evidence linking Battles to the crime and obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Dig deeper:

Officials said Battles does not have a fixed address and is believed to be on foot. He is considered dangerous, according to deputies.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Battles is urged to call 911 immediately.