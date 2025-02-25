Goodie Mob performing at Atlanta Hawks game early March

article

Atlanta hip-hop icons Goodie Mob will headline the halftime performance at the Atlanta Hawks game on March 4, celebrating three decades of their influential career and the anniversary of their landmark album "Soul Food."

The legendary group, consisting of members Cee-Lo Green, Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp, has significantly shaped hip-hop culture through their distinct "Dirty South" sound—a fusion of soul, funk, gospel, and socially conscious lyrics. Released in 1995, "Soul Food" is considered a foundational album in Southern hip-hop, tackling themes of racial injustice and mass incarceration.

"We are always honored to represent for our city," said Atlanta Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Meaghan Frankish. "Goodie Mob's performance underscores our pride in Atlanta's vibrant hip-hop culture."

Goodie Mob has garnered recognition through performances at major events, including the Billboard Music Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Their socially conscious music continues to resonate across generations.

In addition to the special halftime show, the first 5,000 fans attending the game will receive an exclusive Killer Mike bobblehead giveaway. Tickets for the event and future Hawks games are available for purchase online and at the box office.