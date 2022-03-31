Good Day Atlanta viewer information story: March 31, 2022

A morning under the big top with UniverSoul Circus:

What’s better than a multi-week engagement here in metro Atlanta for one of the country’s top touring circuses? How about two of them!?

UniverSoul Circus is celebrating its 29th year with a pair of tour stops here in Metro Atlanta, starting at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth through April 10th and then taking over the Grey Lot at Center Parc Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field, from April 17 through June 5. Of course, UniverSoul Circus has a strong connection to Atlanta; the circus was created here back in 1993 by concert and theater promoter Cedric Walker as an entertainment extravaganza combining elements of live theater, high-powered concerts, and circus arts. Since then, UniverSoul officials say they’ve performed for more than 25 million people over more than 15,000 shows.

In case you’ve never been to the show (or seen it featured on Good Day Atlanta, like during our last visit in 2019), UniverSoul Circus features acts from around the world, including performers from Antigua, Barbuda, South Africa, Peru, Mexico, and more. Those acts include trapeze artists, clowns, Caribbean Dancers, and motorcycle stunt performers.

Tickets for the shows are currently available through Ticketmaster (click here for more information), and staffers say masks are currently required for all visitors 5 years old and older. And for a sneak peek at this year’s show stopping tour, click the video player and check out our morning under the big top!

New partnership with Clark Atlanta and the Georgia Film Academy: Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South with countless productions calling the Peach State Home, and students at Clark Atlanta are getting in on the action thanks to a partnership with the Georgia Film Academy. For more information click here.

HeadKrack joins us from "The Morning Hustle" on Hot 107.9 with more on this year's Grammy Awards: For more information click here.

Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington joins us with summer pasta and salad ideas: For more information on Lisa Washington For more information follow her on Instagram @lifewithlisawashington.

What is Alopecia? Dermatologist Dr. Ope Ofodile joins Good Day from Dermatology & Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta with more on the common condition. For more information on Dr. Ope Ofodile and her practice DESSNA click here,

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.