Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 5, 2022

Chloe Bailey talks new film "Jane" and more: "Jane" is a psychological thriller that follows a high school senior who struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. She then goes on a social media rampage against those in the way of her success. Good day Atlanta got to speak with Chloe Bailey, one of the stars of the film. She talked about her role in the film and also mentioned working on new music. For more information on "Jane" and to find it in a theater near you, click here.

Gary Stokan Talks Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between Georgia Tech and Clemson: Gary Stokan is CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc., a position he has held since 1998. This past Saturday The University of Georgia Bulldogs defeated The Oregon Ducks 3-49. Tonight the Clemson Tigers will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kick-Off is at 8 p.m.

Actor & Musician T.C. Carson demos easy and quick side dishes for Labor Day: T.C. Carson is also a trained dancer and an Emmy Award-winning actor, but did you know he can also cook too? Today he demoed his Spicy Grilled Shrimp & Grilled Pineapple Salsa. You can find the recipes below. Keep up with T.C. on social media @Officialtccarson.

Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

Shrimp

Lemon

Olive Oil

Skewers (wooden or metal)

Granulated Onion

Granulated Garlic

Black Pepper

Cayenne Pepper

Thyme

Paprika (Smoked, hot, sweet)

Turmeric

Dried Parsley

Sea Salt (Optional)

Salsa:

Fresh Pineapple

Cilantro (mint,parsley,Basil)

Red Onion

Jalapeno

Lime

Salt/Pepper

1. Presoak Wooden Skewers in Warm Water

2. Clean and De-vein Shrimp

3. Toss Shrimp with 1 to 2 Tablespoons of olive oil, set aside

4. Mix 1/8 cup of each of the dry ingredients, except salt. Taste and adjust if necessary for a no salt seasoning, adding the salt to make it a seasoned salt, so you can salt to taste.

5. Sprinkle seasonings over shrimp to coat, mix in. Place shrimp onto skewers, 3-5 per skewer, cover and set aside

6. Grill over High Heat 2-3 min per side until they start to turn pink turning once

Grilled Pineapple Salsa:

1. Slice Pineapple into 1/2 inch rounds

2. Dice 1 Jalapeno, 1/2 Half Red Onion

3. Mince Cilantro

4. Cook Pineapple on a Med High Grill 3-4 min per side until grill marks appear

5. Dice cooked pineapple, in a bowl, toss pineapple, onion, jalapeno, cilantro with lime juice, salt and pepper to taste

Rapper Chingy talks latest Newest Single 'Can't Blame Me,': Chingy has ascended to the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times and achieved rapid mainstream success with the release of his double-Platinum RIAA certified debut album, "Jackpot" and smash hits "Right Thurr," "Holidae In," "One Call Away" and many more. Off-stage, Chingy's acting chops include small screen roles in television comedy series "My Wife and Kids," "One on One," "George Lopez," "Yo Momma," as well as cameos in several films, including "Scary Movie 4" and "Speed Dating." He's returning to music with his latest single "Can't Blame Me" available on all streaming platforms. Follow him on social media @Chingy

Anthony "AJ" DeDiego talks being a contestant on the upcoming season of "Halloween Baking Championship": AJ is a home baker who does special orders for cakes. One of his favorite things to make is bloody cream puffs — a gory dessert perfect for Halloween! AJ demoed his S’mores cookies with Sharon. You can catch him on Halloween Baking Championship Sept. 12 on Food Network at 7 p.m. Follow him on social media @AJDediego Check out his recipe and cookbook on his website here.

NBA Player Sterling Brown talks the launch of his new TV show "How Cool Is This" on YouTube: As the host, Brown will explore the wonderful world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, also known as STEM / STEAM. For more information on the show click here.

Emily Pearse writer for "Unexpected Atlanta" gives things to do in Atlanta on Labor Day: Whether you're looking to get out of the house, or stay in, there's plenty to do in Atlanta this weekend. Emily Pearse of "Unexpected Atlanta" has a couple of things for you to do. For he list and more visit their website here.

1. Dragon Con - Dragon Con is the world’s largest multimedia pop culture convention! Show up in your best cosplay and explore the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, film, and so much more!

2. Atlanta Black pride weekend - Every year, the Atlanta Black Pride Weekend hosts a variety of events and celebrations so be ready to join the event for music performances, games, attractions, food vendors, and more

3. Chick-fil-A kickoff Game - Every Labor Day weekend in Atlanta, you can watch the exciting match-up of NCAA college football teams from across all conferences!

4. Parks - If ticketed events aren't really your style be sure to take advantage of Atlanta's free green spaces! Grant Park will now be a bit less crowded on Labor Day as the Food-O-Rama was unfortunately canceled. And Atlanta's newer Westside park will provide an adventure for those who love being out in nature — there are over 280 acres of playground for those who love the great outdoors.