Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 3, 2020

Hiking through this Atlanta hidden gem: Blue Heron Nature Preserve is a City of Atlanta park that’s tucked away off of Roswell Road; managed by a non-profit (Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Inc.), the preserve is actually the result of one teacher’s idea.

American Red Cross President and CEO Gail J. McGovern joins us to talk about navigating a busy disaster season during a global pandemic. The United States has been hit hard by several recent natural disasters. For more information on how you can help click here.

Dr. Yusef Salaam and Ibi Zoboi join us to talk about the new book they wrote "Punching The Air:" He was tried and convicted in New York's "Central Park Jogger Case" along with four other black and Latino boys. The "Central Park Five" as they were known spent years behind bars, before the true killer confessed and they were exonerated. For more information click here.

Dr. Bobby Price talks colon cancer prevention and risks: The death of actor Chadwick Boseman has since brought along questions to those who don't know much about colon cancer. Dr. Bobby Price gives viewer more insight on the disease, and what can cause it. Dr. Bobby Price is a nationally renowned certified plant-based nutritionist, and Doctor of Pharmacy. He has extensive clinical experience in the hospital setting and experince with the Food and Drug administration (FDA). You can follow Dr. Price on instagram @doctorholistic.

Georgia Film Productions during the Coronavirus Pandemic: The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted aspects of our lives, including how we stay entertained through film and TV. Productions had to shut down while in quarantine forcing many of our favorite shows to halt filming. Film Impact Georgia is committed to emporwering individuals in the film and television industry by advocating for the underrepresnted. We are joined by Molly Coffee, the Co-Founder of Film Impact Georgia about how the industry is making a comeback. For more information click here.





