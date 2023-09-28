Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 28, 2023

Dunwoody Wildcats named Team of the Week

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team Of The Week: Dunwoody High School always has great school spirit -- and their football team has been off to the best start since 2008! The team is still playing hard despite an injury to their quarterback.

Book bans are nothing new, but an increase in book removals and challenges in Georgia has moved some national and local groups to take action. The Banned Book Wagon is heading on a trip across the South to hand out banned and challenged books for free. New York Times best-selling author Nic Stone talks with Alyse Eady about the event and the Banned Book Wagon's mission.

The Banned Wagon Comes to Atlanta: Author Nic Stone talks ahead of the event to help promote, but also raise awareness on the issue specifically here in Atlanta. The Banned Wagon will be making a stop at Charis Books & More in Decatur on Oct. 1. 

He spent 17 years in the NBA, but now former Atlanta Hawks Lou Williams is looking at a different side of the game with his first-ever national girl's basketball tournament. Williams and tournament co-founder Matt Grier join Natalie McCann to talk about empowering young athletes, the tournament, and more.

Seventeen-year NBA veteran, three-time Sixth Man of the Year and Atlanta native Lou Williams and Matt Grier: The duo discussed their upcoming girl's basketball tournament. Lou Williams has recently announced his retirement after a long stint in the NBA, and has started transitioning into coaching girl's basketball here in Georgia. His passion to help empower and better young female athletes has led him to curate his first-ever National Girl's Basketball tournament, Winter Fest, to be held in November 2023 in OTP Atlanta. This tournament is inviting Girls and Boys youth teams across the nation to face off for a weekend of hard core basketball games, for a chance to win the championship title. Click here for more information. 

More than half a million parents are finding out this year what it feels like to be an empty nester, and it can be a big adjustment. Best-selling author and therapist Dr. Stan Tatkin joins Joanne Feldman with ways to maintain a strong relationship during this time of transition.

Dr. Tatkin talks to empty nesters: This year, more than 500,000 parents will become empty nesters for the first time. This is a time of transition and can sometimes infuse loneliness and a lack of purpose into relationships if parents aren’t prepared to cope.  He can speak to first-time empty nesters on how to maintain a strong and resilient relationship during this big life adjustment, and how to get the support they need. 

It's time to lace up your sneakers and take to the streets for a very important cause. The Atlanta Heart Walk is back at Atlantic Station this weekend, and the event's chairman Robert Bunch sits down with Sharon Lawson to explain how you can get involved.

Robert Bunch, CEO of BCBS and chair of the Atlanta Heart Walk: Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives. Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health. The event begins at 7 a.m. and the walk begins at 8 a,m, at Atlantic Station. For more information click here. 

If you're looking for fabulous fall brunch spots with delightful eats and incredible atmosphere, Atlanta has a bunch of spots that will satisfy your taste buds. Food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with five of her top brunch spots.

Skye Estroff's five fall brunch spots: Brunch has become more popular than ever. Foodie Skye Estroff has a list of places for you to try. Please see list of places below