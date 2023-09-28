Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 28, 2023

High 5 Sports Team Of The Week: Dunwoody High School always has great school spirit -- and their football team has been off to the best start since 2008! The team is still playing hard despite an injury to their quarterback.

The Banned Wagon Comes to Atlanta: Author Nic Stone talks ahead of the event to help promote, but also raise awareness on the issue specifically here in Atlanta. The Banned Wagon will be making a stop at Charis Books & More in Decatur on Oct. 1.

Seventeen-year NBA veteran, three-time Sixth Man of the Year and Atlanta native Lou Williams and Matt Grier: The duo discussed their upcoming girl's basketball tournament. Lou Williams has recently announced his retirement after a long stint in the NBA, and has started transitioning into coaching girl's basketball here in Georgia. His passion to help empower and better young female athletes has led him to curate his first-ever National Girl's Basketball tournament, Winter Fest, to be held in November 2023 in OTP Atlanta. This tournament is inviting Girls and Boys youth teams across the nation to face off for a weekend of hard core basketball games, for a chance to win the championship title. Click here for more information.

Dr. Tatkin talks to empty nesters: This year, more than 500,000 parents will become empty nesters for the first time. This is a time of transition and can sometimes infuse loneliness and a lack of purpose into relationships if parents aren’t prepared to cope. He can speak to first-time empty nesters on how to maintain a strong and resilient relationship during this big life adjustment, and how to get the support they need.

Robert Bunch, CEO of BCBS and chair of the Atlanta Heart Walk: Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives. Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health. The event begins at 7 a.m. and the walk begins at 8 a,m, at Atlantic Station. For more information click here.

Skye Estroff's five fall brunch spots: Brunch has become more popular than ever. Foodie Skye Estroff has a list of places for you to try. Please see list of places below