Atlanta organizers rally in support of US attacks on Iran

The Brief Organizers rallied on Sunday in support of U.S. attacks on Iran. Attendees told FOX 5 they thank President Donald Trump for his intervention and hope he continues military operations in Iran. The rally comes as the U.S. and Israel have launched joint military attacks on several key areas in Iran.



Organizers gathered in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park on Sunday afternoon to support military strikes on Iran coordinated by the United States and Israel.

What we know:

In a release sent to FOX 5, organizers of Atlanta Protests for Iran said the purpose of the rally is to "thank President Trump for sending his military support to Iran and to condemn Iranian officials' attack towards the Americans' bases in the Middle East."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta attendees rally in support of U.S. strikes on Iran on Mar. 1, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

What they're saying:

Many attendees told FOX 5 that they hope the end of the current Iranian regime, following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, will bring peace in the world.

"Our feeling is great. Of course, we are happy for our people in Iran after 47 years under the pressure of that brutal regime, they killed their own people, they funded proxies, tourist groups instead of using money for the people, and made terrorist attacks all across the world," one Iranian American attending the event said.

Another expressed his support for President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I’m here to tell all my friends and family in Iran that we support Trump’s decision, and Israel," Ehsan Azarng, who is originally from Iran, said. "As an Iranian, I love Israel, and we support any decision that Netanyahu makes. Getting the job done, so we are proud to be Iranian and proud to be alive with Israel for thousands of years."

Dig deeper:

President Trump said on Sunday that America will avenge the deaths of all U.S. service members killed by Iran’s counterattacks.

Three U.S. service members were killed while five others were seriously wounded in Operation Epic Fury – a joint offensive operation with Israel.

In a roughly 6-minute video, Trump acknowledged that further U.S. military deaths are likely as the conflict continues.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said a new leadership council has begun looking for a new supreme leader following Khamenei’s death.

The backstory:

Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. was starting major combat operations against Iran after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Tehran.

