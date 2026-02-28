Georgia's Iranian community reacts to death of Ayatollah Khamenei

As conflict intensifies between the United States, Israel and Iran, reactions are pouring in across the Atlanta metro area after President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Iran's supreme leader.

The president confirmed on Truth Social that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint strike led by the U.S. and Israel.

What they're saying:

"I have been waiting to hear this news for the last 20 years," said Dr. Sasan Tavassoli, an Atlanta-based pastor born in Iran.

"Ayatollah Khamenei has been responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of Iranians over the last three decades. He has been a very evil dictator and a very oppressive tyrant."

Other local Iranians, like Shohreh Mir, expressed a long-standing desire for internal change rather than outside intervention.

"This was an imposed war," Mir said. "We still very much would like for Iranian people to change the regime by themselves."

What's next:

Tavassoli said the Ayatollah's death now creates a new issue.

"Ayatollah Khamenei never invested in raising a succession after himself," he said, "so the crisis of the Iranian revolution and the Iranian regime is there is no legitimate successor."

While the long-term duration of the conflict remains unknown, Iran has already begun launching retaliatory strikes following the attack.

"This is a huge development for day one, but the war is not over," Tavassoli noted. "There are still many ways that things can become even more bloody and destructive in the coming days and weeks."