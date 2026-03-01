DJ Young Slade's death ruled an accident, medical examiner says
MILTON, Ga. - The death of Nathan Murray Smith, a local performer known professionally as DJ Young Slade, has been ruled an accident, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
What we know:
Smith’s death was caused by "drowning in the setting of Psilocybin use," the medical examiner’s office told FOX 5.
Smith’s body was found in a pond near his home near Mayfield Road and Baldwin Drive in Milton on Feb. 6. He had been reported missing earlier in the week.
The backstory:
Police said Smith had been reported missing on Feb. 3 after he left his house around 6 a.m. without his phone.
A multi-day recovery effort ensued, which included Milton police and partner agencies.
What they're saying:
After his body was recovered, Smith’s parents, Lil John and Nicole Smith, released a statement on Instagram stating they were "heartbroken" over the loss of their son.
RELATED:
- Lil Jon's son, DJ Young Slade, found dead: 'I am extremely heartbroken'
- DJ Young Slade, son of Atlanta rapper Lil Jon, reported missing in Milton
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office and prior FOX 5 reporting.