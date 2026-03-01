Expand / Collapse search

DJ Young Slade's death ruled an accident, medical examiner says

By
Published  March 1, 2026 6:58pm EST
Milton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • The death of Lil Jon's son, DJ Young Slade, has been ruled an accident.
    • The Fulton County Medical Examiner said Slade drowned after ingesting psilocybin.
    • Smith's body was recovered in a pond near his Milton home.

MILTON, Ga. - The death of Nathan Murray Smith, a local performer known professionally as DJ Young Slade, has been ruled an accident, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

What we know:

Smith’s death was caused by "drowning in the setting of Psilocybin use," the medical examiner’s office told FOX 5.

Smith’s body was found in a pond near his home near Mayfield Road and Baldwin Drive in Milton on Feb. 6. He had been reported missing earlier in the week. 

The backstory:

Police said Smith had been reported missing on Feb. 3 after he left his house around 6 a.m. without his phone.

A multi-day recovery effort ensued, which included Milton police and partner agencies.

What they're saying:

After his body was recovered, Smith’s parents, Lil John and Nicole Smith, released a statement on Instagram stating they were "heartbroken" over the loss of their son. 

RELATED:

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office and prior FOX 5 reporting. 

MiltonMissing PersonsNewsEntertainment