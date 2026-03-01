DJ Young Slade's death ruled an accident, medical examiner says

article

The Brief The death of Lil Jon's son, DJ Young Slade, has been ruled an accident. The Fulton County Medical Examiner said Slade drowned after ingesting psilocybin. Smith's body was recovered in a pond near his Milton home.



The death of Nathan Murray Smith, a local performer known professionally as DJ Young Slade, has been ruled an accident, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we know:

Smith’s death was caused by "drowning in the setting of Psilocybin use," the medical examiner’s office told FOX 5.

Smith’s body was found in a pond near his home near Mayfield Road and Baldwin Drive in Milton on Feb. 6. He had been reported missing earlier in the week.

The backstory:

Police said Smith had been reported missing on Feb. 3 after he left his house around 6 a.m. without his phone.

A multi-day recovery effort ensued, which included Milton police and partner agencies.

What they're saying:

After his body was recovered, Smith’s parents, Lil John and Nicole Smith, released a statement on Instagram stating they were "heartbroken" over the loss of their son.

RELATED: