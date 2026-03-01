'Major fire incident' reported at Greensboro aluminum plant

article

The Brief Officials said a "major fire incident" occurred at the Novelis facility in Greene County on Sunday afternoon. Video sent to FOX 5 showed black plumes of smoke wafting from a facility in Greensboro. Willow Run Road is temporarily shut down, deputies said.



An explosion led to a ‘major fire incident’ at an aluminum supplier plant in Greensboro on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Greene County deputies have shut down Willow Run Road due to the fire at the Novelis facility.

Officials said a dust explosion caused the flames. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

A FOX 5 viewer sent in a video showing large black plumes of smoke pouring from the plant.

What we don't know:

Further details of the incident have not yet been provided. Authorities are still accessing the full extent of the damage.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.