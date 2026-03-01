Running community honors Atlanta legend ahead of weekend marathon

The Brief More than 15,000 people participated in the Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend, according to organizers. Prior to the Sunday morning start, a moment of silence was held for Jeff Galloway. Galloway died last week and was known for his "run-walk-run" method as well as the winner of the first Peachtree Road Race.



Thousands of participants pounded the pavement in downtown Atlanta on Sunday for the annual Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend held outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium while also honoring a local running legend.

What we know:

More than 15,000 people participated throughout the weekend's festivities, according to Atlanta Track Club, the organization hosting the event.

"It doesn't matter how old they are or really what their speed is," Atlanta Track Club spokesperson Natalie Cabanas said. "We just want to celebrate movement, and we want to get people moving, so this weekend is one of our favorite weekends of the entire year."

Organizers said about half of the participants in the marathon did so for the first time on Sunday.

Dig deeper:

Prior to the Sunday morning events starting, organizers held a moment of silence for Atlanta running legend Jeff Galloway, who died last week.

Galloway was the winner of the first Peachtree Road Race, represented the United States in the Olympics and was known for his "run-walk-run" method of training.

"He helped so many people, probably so many people today get moving," Cabanas said. "I guarantee you that a lot of people here used his run walk method and probably his training."

What they're saying:

Dongyu and Dongbo Zhang said they drove from Augusta, Georgia, to take part in the half marathon.

"It was so nice seeing everyone cheering us on," Dongbo said.

Seasoned runner David Depice ran the marathon while dressed in a banana costume.

"Why banana? Well, you get more cheers, which gives you more energy, so you go faster," he said about wearing the costume.

What's next:

Organizers said registration for 2027's events, scheduled for March 6 and 7, are open.

"Next year, we've got a new course," Cabanas said. "We've got a new look, a new feel, a new date, and we really want to make sure that you're out there with us."