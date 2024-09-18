Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 18, 2024

Kathryn Hahn and co-stars talk "Agatha All Along":

They are the three little words that sent shockwaves through the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2021: "Agatha All Along."

Now, those words are the title of the latest Marvel Studios television series, with Emmy Award-nominee Kathryn Hahn stepping back into the shoes of her breakout "WandaVision" character, Agatha Harkness.

"Agatha All Along" begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, and follows the now-powerless Agatha as she forms a new coven. In an interview with Good Day Atlanta, showrunner Jac Schaeffer said the idea for the spin-off series was born out of Hahn’s performance in "WandaVision," and the Internet-breaking reaction to the reveal that nosy neighbor "Agnes" was actually the witch Agatha Harkness … all along.

"I was invited to develop another series for Marvel, and … everything I developed involved Agatha. And after a time, it became clear that really, she needed to be the center of the show itself," says Schaeffer.

Cast and crew filmed the series at Georgia’s Trilith Studios, and Hahn says she had a great time living nearby in Peachtree City. Well … mostly great.

"I had this beautiful cabin in the woods; it all felt very witchy," says the actress. "[But ] I was definitely the bane of this community’s existence trying to get around in a golf cart. I couldn’t do it. All of a sudden I was, like, on a freeway."

Co-star Joe Locke agrees that filming in Georgia was a highlight of the "Agatha All Along" experience — and even made time to catch one of Taylor Swift’s sold-out shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Atlanta’s one of my favorite cities now. I think we had the best time in the city, you know? I just really fell in love with it, and I actually really miss it a lot," says Locke.

"Agatha All Along" also stars Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, and Patti LuPone. For more information on the series, click here.

"The Chinese Lady" at the Alliance Theatre:

She’s believed to be the first Chinese woman to set foot in the United States — and once here, Afong Moy was exhibited to curious audiences as "The Chinese Lady."

Now, Moy’s haunting story is being brought to life in Atlanta, thanks to Alliance Theatre and a pair of famous faces from the world of television.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh’s "The Chinese Lady" opens Wednesday evening and runs through Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. Keiko Agena of TV’s "Gilmore Girls" and FOX’s "Prodigal Son" stars as Moy, who came to the U.S. in 1834 and was presented to audiences as something of a "living exhibit" of Chinese life and customs. Rex Lee (best known from the hit shows "Entourage" and "Young & Hungry") co-stars as Moy’s assistant Atung. This production of "The Chinese Lady" is being helmed by New York-based director Jess McLeod, who previously served as resident director for "Hamilton" in Chicago.

"The Chinese Lady" runs for 90 minutes with no intermission, and is being staged in Alliance Theatre's 200-seat Black Box space known as the Hertz Stage (1280 Peachtree Street Northeast). For more information on showtimes and ticket prices, click here.

We recently stopped by rehearsals for "The Chinese Lady," and sat down with stars Keiko Agena and Rex Lee — click the video player in this article to check out our interviews.

Legendary Morehouse alumnus and Olympic Legend Edwin C. Moses to headline the world premiere of "Moses - 13 Steps": The sixth annual Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival will honor Edwin Moses and host the world premiere of his much-anticipated documentary, "Moses - 13 steps," this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tyler Perry and Netflix are looking for extras to play restaurant owners and photographers. They're also looking for hot dog eating contestants for a new comedy series. Find out the information on these casting calls with Tess Hammock.

Chef Matt Marcus from the Woodall talks National Cheeseburger Day: The Woodall cheeseburger has a Wagyu beef patty seared perfectly and is stacked with American cheese and dill pickle on a buttery brioche bun. Chef Matt Marcus shows how it's done. Check out more about the restaurant here.

"The Best Man" stars Taye Diggs and Harold Perrineau unveil their new bourbon and talk longevity in Hollywood: Harold Perrineau, Malcolm D. Lee, Morris Chestnut and Taye Diggs, the artists behind the iconic film "The Best Man," are back with a new collaboration that captures the rich taste of brotherhood that the film, and their lasting friendship: Sable Bourbon. Launched just last week, Sable is a beautifully rich bourbon crafted with Bespoken Spirits, the craft whiskey producer renowned for its innovative approach to aging and flavor profile creation. Sable debuts just in time for the 25th anniversary of "The Best Man" release.