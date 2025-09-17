Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 17 ,2025

Here are today's special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Food, Fashion and Fall Fun at High Street Atlanta

High Street Atlanta is quickly becoming a top destination for dining, shopping and entertainment on the north side of the Perimeter. The mixed-use development, located off Perimeter Center Parkway across from Perimeter Mall, brings together restaurants, retail and residential spaces — and if you haven’t been yet, it may be time for a visit.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock

A film production is seeking college students, ages 18–24, for roles in an upcoming project. Industry hopefuls can also connect with experts for feedback on acting and modeling opportunities.

Lazy Betty Debuts Dessert Tasting Menu

Lazy Betty, the one-MICHELIN-starred, James Beard-nominated restaurant from chef-partners Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, is introducing its first-ever Dessert Tasting Menu. The restaurant will also launch a new in-house cake program for guests celebrating special occasions. For more information, visit Lazy Betty’s website.

Scam Safety Tips from Retired NYPD Detective

With two decades of experience in fraud investigations and community safety, retired NYPD detective Maxine Corner is sharing advice on how families can avoid falling victim to scams. Corner’s expertise highlights the latest fraud trends and offers practical prevention tips.

The Morning Hustle: Entertainment Roundup

Cardi B has a busy year ahead with a new album release, a 2026 tour and news that she is expecting her fourth child. Meanwhile, Amy Poehler is calling out the Oscars for overlooking comedy films. Lore’l and Kyle of The Morning Hustle have the latest entertainment headlines, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pet of the Day