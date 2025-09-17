Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 17 ,2025

ATLANTA - Here are today's special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Restaurants at High Street Atlanta

Good Day's Paul Milliken has a look at the food available at High Street Atlanta.

Food, Fashion and Fall Fun at High Street Atlanta

High Street Atlanta is quickly becoming a top destination for dining, shopping and entertainment on the north side of the Perimeter. The mixed-use development, located off Perimeter Center Parkway across from Perimeter Mall, brings together restaurants, retail and residential spaces — and if you haven’t been yet, it may be time for a visit.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock

Casting Call for Sept. 17, 2025

Tess Hammock is back with the latest info on roles, jobs and networking opportunities in the film industry in Georgia.

A film production is seeking college students, ages 18–24, for roles in an upcoming project. Industry hopefuls can also connect with experts for feedback on acting and modeling opportunities.

Lazy Betty Debuts Dessert Tasting Menu

Lazy Betty shows off new desserts

Lazy Betty joined Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 17 to show off some new desserts.

Lazy Betty, the one-MICHELIN-starred, James Beard-nominated restaurant from chef-partners Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, is introducing its first-ever Dessert Tasting Menu. The restaurant will also launch a new in-house cake program for guests celebrating special occasions. For more information, visit Lazy Betty’s website.

Scam Safety Tips from Retired NYPD Detective

Maxine Corner talks about scams

Maxine Corner joined Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 17 to talk about scams.

With two decades of experience in fraud investigations and community safety, retired NYPD detective Maxine Corner is sharing advice on how families can avoid falling victim to scams. Corner’s expertise highlights the latest fraud trends and offers practical prevention tips.

The Morning Hustle: Entertainment Roundup

The Morning Hustle talks entertainment

The Morning Hustle joined Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 17 to talk about the latest entertainment headlines.

Cardi B has a busy year ahead with a new album release, a 2026 tour and news that she is expecting her fourth child. Meanwhile, Amy Poehler is calling out the Oscars for overlooking comedy films. Lore’l and Kyle of The Morning Hustle have the latest entertainment headlines, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pet of the Day

Meet Alexander: Our Pet of the Day

Alexander is available from the Atlanta Humane Society

