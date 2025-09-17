Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call for Sept. 17, 2025: Extra, acting roles in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 17, 2025 10:38am EDT
Casting Call for Sept. 17, 2025

Casting Call for Sept. 17, 2025

Tess Hammock is back with the latest info on roles, jobs and networking opportunities in the film industry in Georgia.

ATLANTA - Here is this week's episode of Casting Call. Find out what film and TV productions are hiring in metro Atlanta.

Project: Behind the Eyes (short film)

  • Role: African American male, appearing ages 35–50, bald or willing to cut hair. Average/fit build, height 5’9"–5’11".
  • Filming: Sept. 22–24 (one full day) in Atlanta.
  • Pay: Paid.
  • To submit: Send name, phone number, two clear current photos, height, weight, and clothing sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoes).
  • Email: DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.com
  • Subject line: Photo Double

Project: Unnamed

  • Role: College students, ages 18–24, any gender or ethnicity. Must fit XS–XL costume sizes.
  • Filming: Sept. 30–Oct. 3 (must be available all four days).
  • Pay: Paid.
  • Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallCollege

Project: Unnamed Vertical Film

  • Role: Speaking role, Caucasian male, ages 20s–30s, very fit.
  • Filming: Sept. 21–27 in Atlanta.
  • Pay: Paid.
  • To submit: Send name, headshot, resume, reel or links to previous work (if available).
  • Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com
  • Subject line: HOT JAMES_TR

Jobs

Position: Post-Production Training Instructor (Full Time)
Company: Georgia Film Academy

Duties: Teach seven post-production pathway courses; perform administrative responsibilities; communicate effectively with students, faculty and staff.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a qualifying field plus 10+ years of recognized industry experience on professional film/TV sets, OR

10+ years of significant experience in editing and post-production workflows plus specialized training in TV/film editing.

Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallInstructor

News / Networking / Events

Industry Lab with Jason Lockhart

What: Self-tape and feedback session plus industry Q&A with Jason Lockhart, president of Atlanta Models and Talent.

Where: Drama Inc. (virtual audit available).

When: Oct. 5, 12–3 p.m.

Register: tinyurl.com/CastingCallAMT

