Casting Call for Sept. 17, 2025: Extra, acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Here is this week's episode of Casting Call. Find out what film and TV productions are hiring in metro Atlanta.
Project: Behind the Eyes (short film)
- Role: African American male, appearing ages 35–50, bald or willing to cut hair. Average/fit build, height 5’9"–5’11".
- Filming: Sept. 22–24 (one full day) in Atlanta.
- Pay: Paid.
- To submit: Send name, phone number, two clear current photos, height, weight, and clothing sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoes).
- Email: DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.com
- Subject line: Photo Double
Project: Unnamed
- Role: College students, ages 18–24, any gender or ethnicity. Must fit XS–XL costume sizes.
- Filming: Sept. 30–Oct. 3 (must be available all four days).
- Pay: Paid.
- Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallCollege
Project: Unnamed Vertical Film
- Role: Speaking role, Caucasian male, ages 20s–30s, very fit.
- Filming: Sept. 21–27 in Atlanta.
- Pay: Paid.
- To submit: Send name, headshot, resume, reel or links to previous work (if available).
- Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com
- Subject line: HOT JAMES_TR
Jobs
Position: Post-Production Training Instructor (Full Time)
Company: Georgia Film Academy
Duties: Teach seven post-production pathway courses; perform administrative responsibilities; communicate effectively with students, faculty and staff.
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in a qualifying field plus 10+ years of recognized industry experience on professional film/TV sets, OR
10+ years of significant experience in editing and post-production workflows plus specialized training in TV/film editing.
Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallInstructor
News / Networking / Events
Industry Lab with Jason Lockhart
What: Self-tape and feedback session plus industry Q&A with Jason Lockhart, president of Atlanta Models and Talent.
Where: Drama Inc. (virtual audit available).
When: Oct. 5, 12–3 p.m.
Register: tinyurl.com/CastingCallAMT