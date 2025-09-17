Casting Call for Sept. 17, 2025: Extra, acting roles in metro Atlanta

Here is this week's episode of Casting Call. Find out what film and TV productions are hiring in metro Atlanta.

Project: Behind the Eyes (short film)

Role: African American male, appearing ages 35–50, bald or willing to cut hair. Average/fit build, height 5’9"–5’11".

Filming: Sept. 22–24 (one full day) in Atlanta.

Pay: Paid.

To submit: Send name, phone number, two clear current photos, height, weight, and clothing sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoes).

Email: DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.com

Subject line: Photo Double

Project: Unnamed

Role: College students, ages 18–24, any gender or ethnicity. Must fit XS–XL costume sizes.

Filming: Sept. 30–Oct. 3 (must be available all four days).

Pay: Paid.

Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallCollege

Project: Unnamed Vertical Film

Role: Speaking role, Caucasian male, ages 20s–30s, very fit.

Filming: Sept. 21–27 in Atlanta.

Pay: Paid.

To submit: Send name, headshot, resume, reel or links to previous work (if available).

Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com

Subject line: HOT JAMES_TR

Jobs

Position: Post-Production Training Instructor (Full Time)

Company: Georgia Film Academy

Duties: Teach seven post-production pathway courses; perform administrative responsibilities; communicate effectively with students, faculty and staff.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a qualifying field plus 10+ years of recognized industry experience on professional film/TV sets, OR

10+ years of significant experience in editing and post-production workflows plus specialized training in TV/film editing.

Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallInstructor

News / Networking / Events

Industry Lab with Jason Lockhart

What: Self-tape and feedback session plus industry Q&A with Jason Lockhart, president of Atlanta Models and Talent.

Where: Drama Inc. (virtual audit available).

When: Oct. 5, 12–3 p.m.

Register: tinyurl.com/CastingCallAMT