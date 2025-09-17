Food, fashion, and fall fun at High Street Atlanta

The Brief High Street is a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development located just off of Perimeter Center Parkway, across the street from Perimeter Mall. Current restaurant offerings include Nando's PERi-PERi Chicken, Agave Bandido, and The Hampton Social, a coastal-inspired restaurant which opened in June. Upcoming tenants include Rosetta, the Italian bakery which serves sweets, sandwiches, pizza, and cakes and is set to open soon.



It’s a growing collection of shops and restaurants tucked away near the top end of the Perimeter — and if you haven’t made a stop there yet, it’s "High" time you did.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours eating and shopping our way through High Street Atlanta, the $2 billion, 36-acre restaurant, retail, and residential development located just off of Perimeter Center Parkway, across the street from Perimeter Mall. You’ve already seen some of the development’s flagship businesses featured on Good Day in the past; we’ve spent mornings getting "spicy" at Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken and practicing our swings at Puttshack, and the team from Agave Bandido paid us a delicious visit in-studio.

This morning, we checked out The Hampton Social, a coastal-inspired restaurant which opened in June, and Allen Edmonds, the famed men’s footwear and accessories brand. We also got a "first taste" of Rosetta, the Italian bakery set to open at High Street soon.

For a full directory of current businesses at High Street, click here.