Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 12, 2024

High 5 Sports Team of the week, Eastside High School: The Eastside Eagles are off to a great start to the season. They have some huge wins over their rivals already and are currently undefeated. This week they'll have a bye, but will return to the gridiron nextweek against Flowery Branch.

Mo'Nique on her shows at Uptown Comedy Theater and her film "The Deliverance" on Netflix: In "The Deliverance," a family living in a home in Indiana discovers strange, demonic occurrences that convince them and the community that the house is a portal to hell. The film is currently in the top 10 on Netflix. The Queen of Comedy will also perform at Uptown Comedy Theater this weekend. Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter in the special engagement. Click here for your tickets.

Rashad "Mr. ChimeTime" Mooreman comes to Atlanta to review restaurants: Mr. ChimeTime has made a name for himself in the digital space by providing honest and insightful food reviews that not only delight his viewers but also bring unparalleled visibility to local businesses. During his stay in Atlanta, the TikTok star will be exploring the city's diverse food landscape, sharing his experiences with his vast audience, and undoubtedly shining a spotlight on the hidden gems that make Atlanta a culinary hub. Keep up with him on social media @MrChimetime

Tea Around Town: Turn Atlanta into your own tearoom with Tea Around Town. Enjoy a delightful blend of exquisite teas and delicious cuisine, set against a backdrop of luxurious decor, stunning views, and live entertainment on a huge bus. To book your adventure, click here.

Chadwick Boyd shares three clever ways to cook with fresh corn: Ever thought of giving your fresh corn on the cob a bath in butter? Or sweetening up your whipped cream with delicious, subtle flavor of corn? Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd is here to teach us a few clever ways to enjoy fresh corn.

Corn Cream and Butter Bath

Bathing cobs of corn in butter and cream enriches the flavor.

Ingredients

1 stick of butter

2 cups heavy cream

5 cups water

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

4-6 ears of corn

Handful of fresh herbs, like thyme, basil or marjoram

Instructions

Add the stick of butter to a 5-quart pot. Pour in the cream and water and add the salt. Bring to a low, rolling boil on medium high heat. Add in the corn and cook for eight to 10 minutes. Take off the heat, scatter with herbs on top before serving.

Sweet Corn Whipped Cream

The flavor of fresh corn brings a subtle sweetness to whipped cream. Use it to top savory or sweet dishes, like tomato pie or cornmeal cake.

Ingredients

1 cob of fresh corn

1 cup heavy cream, divided

1 tablespoon confectioner’s sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

Cut the corn from the cob and place it in a blender along with 1/3 cup of the cream. Blend for 15 seconds. Place the remaining 2/3 cup of the cream in a mixing bowl along with the confectioner’s sugar and cornstarch. Place a sieve over the bowl, add the creamed corn from the blender, and press with a rubber spatula to release the juices. Whisk the flavored cream to soft peaks, 1½ to 2 minutes. Serve with desired sweet or savory dish.

Freeze Your Own Steamable Fresh Corn

Save money and the environment by making your own steamable bags of frozen corn to enjoy fresh corn all through the year.

4-6 ears of corn

1 quart-size sealable, silicon bag

Instructions