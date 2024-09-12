Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 12, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  September 12, 2024 11:42am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Eastside Eagles named High 5 Sports Team of the Week

The Eastside Eagles are undefeated after four games this season, and now the team has the honor of winning the High 5 Sports Team of the Week trophy.

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of the week, Eastside High School: The Eastside Eagles are off to a great start to the season. They have some huge wins over their rivals already and are currently undefeated. This week they'll have a bye, but will return to the gridiron nextweek against Flowery Branch.

Mo'Nique brings the laughs to Atlanta

Powerhouse actress and comedian Mo'Nique has been making people laugh and cry for over 30 years with her performances on stage and screen. She sat down with Alyse Eady for a deep chat about life, her upcoming shows in Atlanta, and her role in ''The Deliverance.''

Mo'Nique on her shows at Uptown Comedy Theater and her film "The Deliverance" on Netflix: In "The Deliverance," a family living in a home in Indiana discovers strange, demonic occurrences that convince them and the community that the house is a portal to hell. The film is currently in the top 10 on Netflix. The Queen of Comedy will also perform at Uptown Comedy Theater this weekend. Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter in the special engagement. Click here for your tickets. 

TikTok star Mr. Chimetime visiting Atlanta

Thousands of people follow Rashad ''Mr. Chimetime'' Mooreman on TikTok for his honest, insightful, and entertaining food reviews. Now he's in town to give a deep dive into Atlanta's thriving food scene.

Rashad "Mr. ChimeTime" Mooreman comes to Atlanta to review restaurants: Mr. ChimeTime has made a name for himself in the digital space by providing honest and insightful food reviews that not only delight his viewers but also bring unparalleled visibility to local businesses. During his stay in Atlanta, the TikTok star will be exploring the city's diverse food landscape, sharing his experiences with his vast audience, and undoubtedly shining a spotlight on the hidden gems that make Atlanta a culinary hub. Keep up with him on social media @MrChimetime

Tea Around Town hits Atlanta streets

Tea Around Town offers hungry Atlantans the chance to snack and sip in luxury with friends while taking a ride around Atlanta.

Tea Around Town: Turn Atlanta into your own tearoom with Tea Around Town. Enjoy a delightful blend of exquisite teas and delicious cuisine, set against a backdrop of luxurious decor, stunning views, and live entertainment on a huge bus. To book your adventure, click here. 

Chadwick Boyd's guide to cooking corn

There are countless things you do with corn, and now's the time to get shucking. Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd joined Alex Whittler to talk about all the different dishes you can make with this yellow starchy grain.

Chadwick Boyd shares three clever ways to cook with fresh corn: Ever thought of giving your fresh corn on the cob a bath in butter? Or sweetening up your whipped cream with delicious, subtle flavor of corn? Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd is here to teach us a few clever ways to enjoy fresh corn.

Corn Cream and Butter Bath

Bathing cobs of corn in butter and cream enriches the flavor. 

Ingredients

  • 1 stick of butter
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 5 cups water
  • 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
  • 4-6 ears of corn
  • Handful of fresh herbs, like thyme, basil or marjoram

Instructions

  1. Add the stick of butter to a 5-quart pot.
  2. Pour in the cream and water and add the salt.
  3. Bring to a low, rolling boil on medium high heat.
  4. Add in the corn and cook for eight to 10 minutes. Take off the heat, scatter with herbs on top before serving.

Sweet Corn Whipped Cream

The flavor of fresh corn brings a subtle sweetness to whipped cream. Use it to top savory or sweet dishes, like tomato pie or cornmeal cake.

Ingredients

  • 1 cob of fresh corn
  • 1 cup heavy cream, divided
  • 1 tablespoon confectioner’s sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

  1. Cut the corn from the cob and place it in a blender along with 1/3 cup of the cream. Blend for 15 seconds.
  2. Place the remaining 2/3 cup of the cream in a mixing bowl along with the confectioner’s sugar and cornstarch.
  3. Place a sieve over the bowl, add the creamed corn from the blender, and press with a rubber spatula to release the juices.
  4. Whisk the flavored cream to soft peaks, 1½ to 2 minutes.
  5. Serve with desired sweet or savory dish.

Freeze Your Own Steamable Fresh Corn

Save money and the environment by making your own steamable bags of frozen corn to enjoy fresh corn all through the year.

  • 4-6 ears of corn
  • 1 quart-size sealable, silicon bag

Instructions

  1. Cut the kernels off the cobs and place in a bowl.
  2. Using a large spoon, place the corn in a freezer-to-table, steamable silicone bag.
  3. Press to release the air, then flatten and seal.
  4. Stack and place in the freezer for up to one year.
  5. To cook, open the steamable bag about an inch to vent, then place in the microwave on high for 3-4 minutes. Let rest 1 minute before serving.