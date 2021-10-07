Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 1:45 PM EDT, Greene County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 7, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Actor Omar Dorsey on the thrills of 'Halloween Kills'

Actor Omar Dorsey reprises the role of Sheriff Barker in the latest 'Halloween' film coming out just in time for the spooky season. Dorsey talks about the new film and juggling so many projects.

Pet of the Day from Angels Among Us Pet Rescue

Dewy Rose is a 5-year-old Terrier who is currently raising five beautiful babies. If you'd like to meet Dewy Rose, contact Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.

Chef Todd Richards shares his peanut-crusted catfish recipe

Good Day is celebrating Georgia Peanuts Restaurant WEek with a dish you don't necessarily see every day. Chef Todd Richards from Lake and Oak shows how to make the perfect combination of peanuts and catfish.

Atlanta rapper Latto prepares to release new album

Atlanta rapper Latto made waves after winning the first season of the reality show 'The Rap Game' and now is soaring up her chart with her single 'Big Energy.' She joined Sharon Lawson to talk about preparing to release her next album.

