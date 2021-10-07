Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 7, 2021

Actor Omar Dorsey talks about the upcoming "Halloween Kills" movie plus more about his role in OWN's "Queen Sugar:" For more information about Omar Dorsey or "Queen Sugar" click here.

Pet of the day from Angels Among Us pet rescue in Alpharetta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Chef Todd Richards demonstrates how to make peanut-crusted catfish recipe for Georgia Peanuts Restaurant week: Georgia peanut season by preparing special, peanut-inspired dishes for Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week from Oct. 4 through 11. Peanuts are by far one of Georgia's largest cash crops. Georgia supplies over 50% of the Nation's peanuts. For more information click here.

Artist Latto talks to Good Day Atlanta's Natalie McCann about her rap career and what's next for the star: For more information on Latto follow her on Instagram @latto777.