Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 31, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 31, 2025:

Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum: North Georgia couple David and Malinda Bakara opened Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in early 2016 after years of researching Bigfoot sightings and participating in expeditions themselves.

Burgers With Buck at Hudson and Alphonse: Buck took a visit to Hudson and Alphonse, and they even made him a special song. Find out if that was enough to earn them a thumbs up.

Halloween safety: Halloween is a time for fun, costumes and candy — but safety should always come first. Whether you’re trick-or-treating, heading to a party or just out for the night, here are a few ways to enjoy the holiday without ending up in trouble.

Emory researcher studying Anhedonia, a key symptom of mental illness: Emory University’s Michael Treadway is conducting research on Anhedonia, a condition often linked to depression and other mental health disorders. Treadway explains that Anhedonia is a common symptom of mental illness primarily associated with depression but can also occur in the context of stress, anxiety and addiction. It is often described as a loss of motivation or a reduced ability to experience pleasure from normally enjoyable activities.

Candy Apple Making with Scrumpt's Bakery: Scrumpt’s Bakery owner J. Blake joined the team to show how to make delicious candy apples — just in time for the season. Blake is also celebrating the grand opening of his new storefront, which will serve as a combined sit-down restaurant and bakery. The new location is at 4108 Covington Highway, Suite 700, Decatur, GA 30032.



Anchor pumpkin decorating contest: It's the annual pumpkin decorating contest with the anchors. Click the video player to see who won.

Pike Nurseries on the history of the Pansy: Rena tells viewers all about pansies and how to care for them. To find a location near you, click here.

Pet of the Day: AARF brings in a cat named Auggie, and gives some reminder tips for pet parents on Halloween.