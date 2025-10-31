Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 31, 2025

Published  October 31, 2025 1:21pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 31, 2025:

Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum: North Georgia couple David and Malinda Bakara opened Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in early 2016 after years of researching Bigfoot sightings and participating in expeditions themselves.

Burgers With Buck at Hudson and Alphonse: Buck took a visit to Hudson and Alphonse, and they even made him a special song. Find out if that was enough to earn them a thumbs up. 

Burgers with Buck: Hudson and Alphonse

Burgers with Buck: Hudson and Alphonse

It's not a burger place, but Hudson and Alphonse delivered a delicious one, at an even better price.

Halloween safety: Halloween is a time for fun, costumes and candy — but safety should always come first. Whether you’re trick-or-treating, heading to a party or just out for the night, here are a few ways to enjoy the holiday without ending up in trouble.

Halloween Safety and tips

Halloween Safety and tips

The holiday can be fun, but you also want to be sure that you're being safe.

Emory researcher studying Anhedonia, a key symptom of mental illness: Emory University’s Michael Treadway is conducting research on Anhedonia, a condition often linked to depression and other mental health disorders. Treadway explains that Anhedonia is a common symptom of mental illness primarily associated with depression but can also occur in the context of stress, anxiety and addiction. It is often described as a loss of motivation or a reduced ability to experience pleasure from normally enjoyable activities.

Halloween Safety and tips on how to Avoid an Orange Jumpsuit this Halloween

Halloween Safety and tips on how to Avoid an Orange Jumpsuit this Halloween

The holiday can be fun, but you also want to be sure that you're safe. Check out these tips.

Candy Apple Making with Scrumpt's Bakery: Scrumpt’s Bakery owner J. Blake joined the team to show how to make delicious candy apples — just in time for the season. Blake is also celebrating the grand opening of his new storefront, which will serve as a combined sit-down restaurant and bakery. The new location is at 4108 Covington Highway, Suite 700, Decatur, GA 30032.

Candy Apple Making with Scrumpt's Bakery

Candy Apple Making with Scrumpt's Bakery

The owners make candy apples with the team. They're also celebrating the grand opening of his new storefront.


Anchor pumpkin decorating contest: It's the annual pumpkin decorating contest with the anchors. Click the video player to see who won. 

Anchor pumpkin decorating contest find out who the winner is

Anchor pumpkin decorating contest find out who the winner is

It's the annual pumpkin decorating contest with the anchors. Click the video player to see who won.

Pike Nurseries on the history of the Pansy: Rena tells viewers all about pansies and how to care for them. To find a location near you, click here.

Pike Nurseries on the History of the Pansy

Pike Nurseries on the History of the Pansy

Rena tells viewers all about pansies and how to care for them.

Pet of the Day: AARF brings in a cat named Auggie, and gives some reminder tips for pet parents on Halloween. 

Pet of the Day: Atlanta Animal Rescue Friends

Pet of the Day: Atlanta Animal Rescue Friends

AARF brings in a cat named Auggie, and gives some reminder tips for pet parents on Halloween.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta