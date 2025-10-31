A Halloween visit to Georgia’s “monstrous" Bigfoot museum

The Brief Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum is a North Georgia attraction dedicated to one of history's most legendary beasts: Bigfoot. David and Malinda Bakara opened the museum in early 2016 after spending years researching Bigfoot sightings and going on several expeditions themselves. The collection inside includes their personal Bigfoot Research and Tech Vehicle, along with hand and footprint casts, photographs, sketches, audio recordings, and more.



Do you believe in Bigfoot?

North Georgia couple David and Malinda Bakara do, and they’ve turned their passion for the legendary beast into one of the state’s most unique attractions.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum, which the Bakaras call the largest Bigfoot museum in the world. We first visited the nearly-4,000-square-foot attraction back in 2017, not long after it first opened at 1934 Highway 515 in Blue Ridge — and we’ve been back a few times over the years, marveling at the fascinating collection of Sasquatch artifacts inside.

David and Malinda Bakara opened the museum in early 2016 after spending years researching Bigfoot sightings and going on several expeditions themselves. You’ll find their personal Bigfoot Research and Tech Vehicle inside the facility, surrounded by hand and footprint casts, photographs, sketches, audio recordings, and more. They also regularly host events at the museum, including panels and workshops led by world-renowned Bigfoot experts and opportunities for the public to share their own sightings and experiences.

Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and admission is $9.00 for visitors ages 13 and older and $6.00 for children ages 5 to 12. For more information on visiting the museum, click here.

So, back to that first question…do you believe? After spending a little time exploring the attraction, your answer might change! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside Georgia’s most "monstrous" museum!

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



