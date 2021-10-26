Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 26, 2021

Culinary team scores major win at every Falcons home game:

It’s easily one of the hardest working teams inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, using creativity, efficiency, talent, and sheer willpower to bring home a constant parade of wins. What team are we talking about? The culinary team, of course.

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team spent a morning behind the scenes at the stadium, hanging out with Executive Chef Matt Cooper and getting a look (and taste!) at what it takes to feed thousands and thousands of hungry Falcons fans this time of year.

Known as @stadiumchef on Instagram, Cooper gives followers regular previews of what’s cooking in the stadium kitchen and just how hard his team works to serve up a winning menu. A recent IG post gives the numbers: 250 cooks to open the stadium, and food served at more than 50 concession stands, 200 executive suites, eight clubs and restaurants, and more than two dozen catering locations.

This season, the stadium’s chefs have been having a little fun among themselves, hosting internal competitions to create a specialty menu item; the winner each week gets their item served up to fans during the game, and it’s available for a limited time only.

With the Falcons taking on the Panthers this Sunday — Halloween! — the chefs are competing again, and guess who they asked to judge this week’s creations? Click the video player to check out what specialty item will be available to fans this Sunday!

Anais Lee talks about her role in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club:

Anais is an amazing dancer, model, and actress in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, where she plays Jessi Ramsey. Jessi made history for being the first African-American character in the book collection and became a role model for many young women around the world. Anais landed the role of Jessi due to her many years of ballet dancing, which moved the producers and casting director to incorporate her skills into the show. "The Baby-Sitters Club" is streaming now on Netflix.

Interior designer Jonathan Rachman shares design tips:

Established celebrity interior designer Jonathan Rachman decorates and designs for high-profile personalities and brands including Marc Jacobs, The Four Seasons Luxury Hotels, and St. Regis Hotels. Today he's giving tips on Chinoiserie wallpaper, decorating with natural vs plastic accessories for the holidays. He also talks about how to get comfy mixing antiques and modern. Keep up with Jonathan Rachman here.

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins: Judge Faith and Kenny Lattimore are bringing "Concert & Conversation" on tour with a stop in metro Atlanta. For more information click here.

In-Game Braves host Mark Owens talks game 1 of World Series: For the first time in more than two decades, the Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series! Game 1 is happening tonight in Houston. You can catch it right here on FOX 5. First pitch is at 8:09 p.m.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.