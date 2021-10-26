Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 26, 2021

Culinary team scores major win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

What does it take to feed thousands of hungry Falcons fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium? FOX 5's Paul Milliken headed into the kitchen to find out.

It’s easily one of the hardest working teams inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, using creativity, efficiency, talent, and sheer willpower to bring home a constant parade of wins. What team are we talking about? The culinary team, of course.

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team spent a morning behind the scenes at the stadium, hanging out with Executive Chef Matt Cooper and getting a look (and taste!) at what it takes to feed thousands and thousands of hungry Falcons fans this time of year. 

Known as @stadiumchef on Instagram, Cooper gives followers regular previews of what’s cooking in the stadium kitchen and just how hard his team works to serve up a winning menu. A recent IG post gives the numbers: 250 cooks to open the stadium, and food served at more than 50 concession stands, 200 executive suites, eight clubs and restaurants, and more than two dozen catering locations.

This season, the stadium’s chefs have been having a little fun among themselves, hosting internal competitions to create a specialty menu item; the winner each week gets their item served up to fans during the game, and it’s available for a limited time only.

With the Falcons taking on the Panthers this Sunday — Halloween! — the chefs are competing again, and guess who they asked to judge this week’s creations? Click the video player to check out what specialty item will be available to fans this Sunday!

Actress Anais Lee talks season two of 'The Babysitters Club'

Anais Lee is just 14 years old, but she's already made her mark by landing a coveted spot on the hit Netflix series 'The Babysitters Club.' She joins Good Day to talk about moving from dancing ballet to acting and her role in the show's second season.

Anais is an amazing dancer, model, and actress in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, where she plays Jessi Ramsey. Jessi made history for being the first African-American character in the book collection and became a role model for many young women around the world. Anais landed the role of Jessi due to her many years of ballet dancing, which moved the producers and casting director to incorporate her skills into the show. "The Baby-Sitters Club" is streaming now on Netflix.

Fall design tips from interior designer Jonathan Rachman

The holidays are just a few weeks away and whether you're decorating for Halloween or another occasion, there's plenty of things you can do to give your home a fresh look. Interior designer Jonathan Rachman joins Good Day with a look at a few trendy design tips for the fall.

Established celebrity interior designer Jonathan Rachman decorates and designs for high-profile personalities and brands including Marc Jacobs, The Four Seasons Luxury Hotels, and St. Regis Hotels. Today he's giving tips on Chinoiserie wallpaper, decorating with natural vs plastic accessories for the holidays. He also talks about how to get comfy mixing antiques and modern. Keep up with Jonathan Rachman here. 

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins talks special Atlanta event

He is the king of the love ballad and she is the queen of Divorce Court. Together Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins are taking their 'Concert and Conversation' on tour with a stop in metro Atlanta.

Mark Owens on what the World Series means to the Atlanta Braves

Fans are putting all their hopes in the Atlanta Braves are they prepare to face the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Braves in-game host and radio personality Mark Owens joins Good Day to talk about the milestone over 20 years in the making.

Pets of the Day from Furkids

Dora is a major cuddle bug who gets along great with dogs. Otis is a playful young pup with lots of energy and wants to find someone who can do plenty of exercise with him.

