Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 25, 2022

Fox's "The Resident" celebrates its 100th episode:

A big celebration calls for a big cake. And recently, on the set of the FOX hit "The Resident," there was a very, very big cake!

Filming on the medical drama’s sixth season recently paused for a few minutes, so cast and crew could celebrate a major milestone: 100 episodes.

"It's exciting. It's kind of surreal," says Malcolm-Jamal Warner. "Because I keep saying, ‘Who knew?’ Because when I came in, I was only coming in to do the last three episodes of season one. You know, that was episodes 12, 13, and 14."

Eighty-six episodes later, writers are still finding new stories inside the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital – which is actually a maze-like set just east of Atlanta.

"To tell you the truth, we have three soundstages, with all different areas of the hospital, and I still have no idea where I am," said Jane Leeves, laughing. "Every time I say, 'I'm just going to the restroom,' they say, 'Go with her!' Because they know I'll never find my way back!"

But fans keep finding their way back to the show every season, carrying it to the triple digit mark. And stars say the weekly social media love is seen and appreciated.

"I mean, we read everything," says Anuja Joshi. "And it's actually very cool because we refresh every few seconds, and it's just like, streams of consciousness from all these people who love this show. And they're reacting to it in real time, so we feel like we're watching it with you guys. "

And right after that cake and champagne on-set, it was back to work. 100 episodes down … hopefully many more to go.

You can catch tonight’s 100th episode of "The Resident" at 8 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.

