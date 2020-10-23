Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 23, 2020

Jane Fonda reflects on 25 years of GCAPP ahead of anniversary celebration: Ask Jane Fonda how she’s been doing the past few months, and you’ll get a quick answer.

“Very busy! I want to go back to shooting ‘Grace & Frankie’ so I won’t be so busy!”

One of things occupying the actress and activist’s time is preparing for the 25th anniversary celebration of the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential — or, GCAPP — the non-profit she founded back in 1995.

“I was a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Population Fund at the time, and I went to Cairo, Egypt for a conference,” the Oscar-winner remembers. “And it was there where panel after panel after panel talked about how you go about reducing the need of young women to have babies when they're very young. You have to educate them. You have to give them hope."

Fonda says she decided to create GCAPP following that trip to Egypt, bringing back the methods she learned in Cairo and applying them to the issue of teen births in Georgia; in 1995, Georgia had the highest rate of teen births in the nation.

"There were counties in Georgia that didn't want us to come anywhere near them,” Fonda says “And by the way, now, those same counties are inviting us in. Because over the years, we've had a chance to prove ourselves, to show that we're not abortion or anything, we're about trying to unleash human potential."

Today, GCAPP focuses on the broader mission of helping young people make healthy choices. But Fonda says the teen birth rate has dropped 70-percent since 1995, something she believes is due, at least in part, to the organization’s work. “I can’t pretend that GCAPP is responsible for all of that…but GCAPP has been, in Georgia, the go-to organization that deals with this problem. I'm really proud of that."

Now, Fonda will host the EmPower Party 2020 & GCAPP’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, set for Thursday, November 12. The event will be virtual, and will feature appearances from Fonda’s ‘Grace & Frankie’ co-stars, President Jimmy Carter, and baseball legend Hank Aaron presenting a lifetime humanitarian award to Ted Turner.

“I’m going to be live in Nashville with Trisha Yearwood, I'm honored to say,” she explains, “and she's going to be cooking bison from Ted's Montana Grill! We're making the dinner that's going to be served to people all over that are going to be part of this.”

Yes, the fitness icon says she’s a big fan of Ted’s Montana Grill — especially one menu item.

"The meatloaf!” She says with a sigh. “So good. I love the meatloaf.”

For more information on GCAPP and the upcoming virtual event, click here.

Burgers with Buck heads to Marietta Square to check out the patty melt at The Butcher The Baker: Is a patty melt a burger? There is certainly a case that can be made either way. For starters, it is made with ground beef. Let’s face it, patties made from turkey, lamb, black beans, chick peas, etc. are commonly referred to as burgers, so apparently being made with ground beef is not a prerequisite. The other issue for many, it is served on toasted bread rather than a traditional bun. Let’s face it again, how many times growing up did your mom or grandmom serve you a burger on regular bread simply because she was out of hamburger buns.

Bottom line here, whatever you call it, the Patty Melt at The Butcher The Baker on the Marietta Square is delicious, and isn’t that what matters the most?

Micah Pfister is ‘The Butcher’ (his wife is ‘The Baker’… hence the name), and he says yes the Patty Melt is a burger… but better. Sounds like a good enough reason for #BurgersWithBuck to take a road trip up I-75 to the Marietta Square to find out for ourselves.

It starts with delicious whole wheat bread, that is made by ‘The Baker’, and toasted with butter. The beef is house ground (by ‘The Butcher’) with onion and garlic and seared on a flat top. It is topped with American cheese and caramelized onions, and then finished with their house made dijonnaise.

#BWB urges the burger purists among us (and you know who you are) to not get hung up on semantics and give it a try.

For more information about The Butcher The Baker including the location, menu and hours of operation, go to their website, https://thebutcherthebakermarietta.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

