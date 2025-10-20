Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 20, 2025

Here are the stories and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Oct. 20, 2025:

Paul previews Marietta's Victorian funeral exhibit: Marietta’s William Root House is hosting a Victorian Funeral exhibit throughout the month of October, showcasing the kinds of decor and customs that would have accompanied a funeral during the Victorian era. Daytime tours are included in the cost of regular museum admission, which is $9 for adults, $7 for those aged 65 and older, and $6 for students ages 6 to 17. Regular museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.





Dr. Winawer talks the latest in health headlines: The Fulton County Board of Health is asking residents to help reduce mosquito breeding sites after some of the insects tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis this week. Officials say the positive tests were found in traps in the Hapeville area. So what is eastern equine encephalitis, otherwise known as triple "E?" Dr. Winawer has the latest information.

Disney Animator, Academy Award Winner and "Proud Family" executive producer Bruce Smith: An accomplished film director, TV producer, and animator, Smith has been part of the animation industry for over three decades. In addition to the hugely popular The Proud Family franchise, Smith has become well known for his direction on the Academy Award®-winning short Hair Love.

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines: Brandy and Monica's Chicago concert ends abruptly after Brandy exits the stage mid-song. Kierra M has the details about what happened.




