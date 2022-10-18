Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 18, 2022

Campbelleton Creek Nature Park:

Bees, bikes, and boulders…oh, my! No, this isn’t a lost song from "The Wizard of Oz" — but it does describe the offerings at a place as green and luscious as the Emerald City.

We’re talking about Campbellton Creek Nature Park in South Fulton, where we spent the morning communing with nature and burning some calories. Just last week, the City of South Fulton and Southeastern Trust for Parks & Land held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park, which stretches out over 81 acres in South Fulton. Campbellton Creek Nature Park is a project of the SE Trust, a nonprofit founded a decade ago with a mission to conserve land and use it for recreation, education, and other means of bettering communities.

And SE Trust officials say Campbellton Creek Nature Park is a perfect example of that mission, with plans for several miles of multi-use trails (some of which are already open), nature education signs, boulders for those interested in climbing, and yes, there are bees making local honey! Oh, and did we mention the park is free and open to the public?

Campbellton Creek Nature Park is located on Plummer Road Southwest in South Fulton, just north of Riverside Drive — you can check out the park’s Facebook page here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this South Fulton gem!

The Atlanta Hawks season opener is tomorrow: It was announced Tuesday that the Atlanta Hawks have teamed up with chart-topping producer Mr. Hanky to enhance the overall game experience during Hawks home games this season. Atlanta native and club-cracking anthem maker Mr. Hanky produced multiple tracks to play in-arena at the award-winning State Farm Arena to keep the crowd energized and fans vibing throughout the game. As part of this collaboration, tracks from the multi-faceted producer will also be featured on Hawks social channels. The Hawks begin the season against the Houston Rockets tomorrow at 7:30. For ticket information click here.

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden Stars in Ava Duvernay's "Cherish the Day": An anthology series, "Cherish the Day" returns for season 2 with a new couple, Sunday (played by Joy Bryant) and Ellis (played by Henry Simmons.) Tinashe plays Lynette, Sunday’s cousin and the sister she never had. Funny and blunt, Lynette doesn’t have an unexpressed thought. Lynette loves and admires Sunday but can be judgmental and is not above dropping subtle digs — like how their grandmother would roll over in her grave if she knew Sunday only attends church on Easter and New Year’s Eve. Additionally, Tinashe co-directs the new play "Everybody," now playing at the Alliance Theater. The show follows the character "Everybody," a happy person, a free person, a person who believes nothing but the best lies ahead. Then Death comes calling, and Everybody must go on a journey to find what has had lasting significance in his lifetime. Tinashe also was recently named as the co-artistic director at the Tony-award winning theater. Watch Cherish the Day on OWN, Tuesday nights at 9. Click here for more information.

DIXSON releases his EP "004DAISY": Dixson's new EP is on the heels of the release of lead single "Cherry Sorbet" which featured R&B artist Sevyn Streeter and debuted with a stunning music video on Aug. 23. The video was directed by Weird Life. DIXSON describes the new project defiantly saying "I’m not trying to be R&B’s personal Jesus. I’m not as worried about R&B as the rappers and white boys are. "004DAISY" is the beta, my own version of freedom. If you let them, they will box you in. This is me boxing back. Round 1. Punching mediocre square in the jaw. My drive is expanding. From God’s ears to yours. Enjoy." Fresh off his Oscar-nominated song, "Be Alive," which he co-wrote with Beyoncé for the film King Richard and her performance of the record at this year’s Academy Awards, DIXSON released "Cherry Sorbet" back in May. DIXSON also contributed as a writer on Beyoncé’s latest record-shattering album, RENAISSANCE, with credits on "Virgo’s Groove," and "Pure/Honey." Dixson's EP "004Daisy" is available on all streaming platforms.

Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment news: Missy Elliot has been recognized in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginina. The city will rename a portion of McLean Street as Missy Elliott Boulevard and present her with a key to the city. She'll also be a part of a parade that the city is having. Keep up with Ally Lynn on social media @HeyAllyLynn

