Good Day Atlanta Viewer information: Oct. 14, 2025

Mountain Motorsports Owner Wins at Le Mans

This past June, Mountain Motorsports owner Trenton Hardwick was part of the winning team in the LMGT3 class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world-famous endurance race held annually in France since 1923. Hardwick raced as part of the Manthey 1st Phorm team, spending nearly eight hours behind the wheel of the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3 and ultimately taking the class victory alongside teammates Richard Lietz and Riccardo Pera.

It was another milestone moment for Hardwick, who began racing dirt bikes at just seven years old before moving on to jet skis and eventually cars. His previous team wins include the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Jean Shifrin, Author of Rise Above: On Top of Stone Mountain

Jean Shifrin’s new book, Rise Above: On Top of Stone Mountain, is a photographic exploration capturing a decade of moments atop one of Georgia’s most iconic landmarks. For the past ten years, Shifrin has hiked the one-mile trail to the top of Stone Mountain — a site long overshadowed by its controversial Confederate carving of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson.

Despite its divisive history, Shifrin’s work highlights a different side of the mountain — one that serves as a gathering place for people from all walks of life, all seeking something universal: rest, joy, connection, and a shared sense of wonder. Using only her iPhone, Shifrin’s photos tell a story of community and renewal.

This year also marks 100 years since carving began on Stone Mountain, which started in 1915. Rise Above: On Top of Stone Mountain is available now.

Shapiro’s Pizza Celebrates National Pizza Month with Oxtail Pizza

In honor of National Pizza Month, Shapiro’s Pizza is showcasing its one-of-a-kind Oxtail Pizza. Owner Michael Shapiro, who grew up in Buffalo, draws inspiration from his hometown’s signature Buffalo-style pizza — known for its thick crust, sweet sauce, and edge-to-edge toppings.

Shapiro’s uses only organic, high-quality ingredients sourced directly by the restaurant. Their commitment to excellence and community recently earned them a $50,000 award from viral food critic Keith Lee and Toast for outstanding customer service and community involvement.

The restaurant gives free pizza to students for good grades and provides meals to those in need throughout the community. For more information and to view their menu, click here.

Randy Kessler on the Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce

As rumors swirl around the high-profile divorce of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, reports claim that Kidman allegedly paid her estranged husband to remain drug-free — leaving fans wondering whether such an arrangement is legal. Divorce attorney Randy Kessler weighs in with answers and insights into the legality of the alleged agreement and what it could mean for the couple’s case.

Laura Hunter and Jennifer Walker Celebrate 20 Years of Moms on Call

Celebrating 20 years of guiding parents with trusted advice, Laura Hunter and Jennifer Walker, founders of Moms on Call, have updated their bestselling parenting guides to support families through the first four years of their child’s life.

The new editions include simple routines, practical tips, and nurse-approved advice for every stage — from newborn to preschool. Trusted by more than 1 million families, the Moms on Call method remains a go-to parenting toolkit, now refreshed and expanded for today’s parents. Order your copy here.



