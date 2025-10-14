Atlanta business owner brings home Le Mans win

The Brief Ryan Hardwick was part of the winning team in this year's LMGT3 class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the famed 24-hour endurance race held in France annually since 1923. Previous team wins for Hardwick include the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. Hardwick also happens to be the co-founder of Mountain Motorsports, now one of the largest powersports retailers in the country.



Among the long list of qualities it takes to run a successful business, endurance is undoubtedly near the top.

And if anybody knows about endurance, it’s Mountain Motorsports co-founder Ryan Hardwick.

This past June, Hardwick was part of the winning team in the LMGT3 class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the famed 24-hour endurance race held in France annually since 1923. Hardwick raced as part of the Manthey 1st Phorm team, spending nearly eight hours behind the wheel of the Np. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3 — eventually winning the class alongside teammates Richard Lietz and Riccardo Pera. It was another history-making moment for Hardwick, who began competing on dirt bikes at the young age of seven before moving on to jet skis and eventually cars. Previous team wins for Hardwick include the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

And when Ryan Hardwick isn’t proving his "staying power" behind the wheel, he’s proving it with his business, Mountain Motorsports. Hardwick and his childhood pal Justin Price founded the business in East Tennessee in 1999, initially opening it as a single-line Honda dealership. More than 25 years later, Mountain Motorsports is touted as one of the largest powersports retailers in the country, with a dozen dealerships located throughout the Southeast and featuring top-of-the-line motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs, personal watercraft, and more.

With several Mountain Motorsports locations here in Metro Atlanta, we knew we needed to spend a morning at one of them with Ryan Hardwick, hearing more about his big victory this summer and also getting some recommendations on revving up our own outdoor fun.