Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 14, 2024

Brookhaven International Festival: People from all over the world call Brookhaven home — and this weekend, the Metro Atlanta city will celebrate its place as a "melting pot" with two full days of family-friendly activities. The 2nd annual Brookhaven International Festival is happening Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th along the city’s Peachtree Creek Greenway. Organizers say last year’s festival was their first big event along the Buford Highway Cultural Corridor, and they’re aiming to make this year’s experience an even richer one for attendees. How do they plan to do that? Well, for starters, through a massive art installation that’ll have everyone staring straight up into the sky.

Dr. Winawer talks about IV Fluid in Short Supply: Hospitals across the United States are rationing critical intravenous (IV) fluids and postponing some surgeries after a Baxter Pharmaceuticals plant in North Carolina was damaged.

Friendly Ideas Inspired by Netflix Shows and Films with Veena Crownholm: A seasonal segment featuring Mom & Lifestyle Expert Veena Goel Crownholm. She'll offer viewers Halloween costume ideas inspired by characters from favorite Netflix shows and films. The segment highlights budget-friendly DIY Halloween costume ideas and a Leo treat sure to be a hit with trick or treaters and beyond.

John Patrick Amedori of the Starz series "Three Women": John can be seen starring opposite Shailene Woodley, Gabrielle Creevy, and Betty Gilpin in the upcoming drama series "Three Women" on STARZ. The series, based on Lisa Tadeo’s bestselling book, follows Gia (Woodley) a writer who is grieving the death of her family and sets out to interview three "ordinary" women to tell their stories of love, life, and loss. John Patrick is a scene stealer as Jack, Gia’s love interest, who would do anything for her. The series is streaming on STARZ now and will air through October and November.

April B & Shenelle Simone talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Atlanta rapper T.I. says he's done performing and Martha Stewart has a documentary coming out.