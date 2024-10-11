Hurricanes worsen IV fluid shortage at metro Atlanta hospitals

The Brief Hurricane Helene caused a critical IV fluid shortage in metro Atlanta, with major hospitals, including Children's Hospital of Atlanta, receiving markedly reduced shipments. A key supplier, Baxter manufacturing plant in North Carolina, which accounts for 60% of the U.S. IV fluid production, suffered damage that has impacted supply levels. Medical professionals, like Dr. Cecil Bennett, highlighted the necessity of IV fluids in emergencies and expressed concern about potential worsening of the shortage. The FDA has authorized IV fluid imports to alleviate the supply crisis, but smaller medical practices may still encounter difficulties in obtaining sufficient supplies. Healthcare experts are advocating for a reevaluation of inventory management practices, foreseeing similar drug shortages in future disasters.



Hurricane Helene has caused a critical shortage of intravenous (IV) fluids in metro Atlanta, with at least one major hospital rationing supplies after receiving less than half of its usual shipment.

Children's Hospital of Atlanta reported that its most recent delivery included only 40 percent of its normal supply. The hospital has instructed doctors to conserve IV fluids as much as possible without risking patient safety, following damage to a Baxter manufacturing plant in North Carolina, which produces about 60 percent of the nation's IV fluids.

"Hurricane Helene hit supply levels hard, including here in Atlanta," said Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine. "IV fluids are absolutely critical in an emergency situation."

The shortage has raised concerns among medical professionals, including Dr. Bennett, who fears the situation may worsen before improving. "People sometimes come in with severe dehydration and need IV fluids, suffering a heart attack or a stroke may have a low blood pressure and need immediate IV fluids," he explained.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized shipments from overseas to help meet the demand. However, Dr. Bennett warns that smaller practices, like his own, may face further difficulties. "I may not be able to get them in my practice, because my supply has to go up to the emergency," he said.

Bennett also emphasized the need for the healthcare system to reconsider its approach to inventory management. "I really believe that the healthcare system needs to reevaluate, right now, inventory approach, because they’re going to be shortages of other critical drugs in the future when we have these disasters." he said.

In a memo to staff, Children's Hospital of Atlanta stated that it expects another shipment from Baxter next week. Baxter has projected that it will return to 100 percent of its normal supply by the end of 2024, though it may take longer for national levels to recover.

Dr. Bennett expressed hope that the current crisis serves as a wake-up call for the medical community. "I would predict that in the future, this is going to happen more than not and this should be a wake-up call that we should actually look at all drugs that are critical and make sure we have surplus and not continue with this right not inventory approach."