Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 13, 2020

Here’s your first look inside Georgia Aquarium’s new shark exhibit:

It’s been 45 years since Steven Spielberg’s "Jaws" opened in movie theatres, cementing the perception of sharks as terrifying, malevolent creatures from the deep. But there’s far more to these fascinating animals than what you’ve seen on the big screen — and there’s no better way to learn about them than visiting Georgia Aquarium’s newest gallery.

We spent the morning at Georgia Aquarium, getting a special preview of "SHARKS! Predators of the Deep." The new 185-foot-long gallery features six species of sharks, visible through what the aquarium calls state-of-the-art, floor-to-ceiling acrylic viewing windows. Those six species range from the unusual and endangered great hammerhead shark — with its incredible hammer-shaped head (hence the name, of course) — to the sand tiger shark, the only shark which actually swims to the water’s surface to gulp air, helping to regulate its buoyancy.

According to staffers at Georgia Aquarium, the new shark gallery is a perfect representation of the facility’s mission inspire, educate, and entertain; they say a large focus on the gallery is to highlight the threat imposed upon sharks by humans, and why the animals are so vital to oceans.

So are you ready to come face-to-face with a shark? Georgia Aquarium is currently open to visitors, although tickets are only available online and must be bought in advance. Temperature scans are also taking place the aquarium's entrance, and masks are required for guests ages 3 and older.

Oak Steakhouse previews Maple Glazed Duck Breast from new fall menu:

Executive Chef Travis Kirkley demonstrates a Maple Glazed Duck Breast that's new to the menu. This and a few other items have been added. Oak Steakhouse is located in the Avalon community, at 950 3rd st Alpharetta.

The restaurant offers inspired contemporary dishes alongside steakhouse classics in a modern and refined environment. They're also following COVID-19 guidelines, so it's best to make a reservation. To check out the menu and make a reservation click here.

Atlanta school being renamed after former first lady Michelle Obama:

Clayton County Board of Education officials have voted 7-2 to rename an elementary school after former first lady Michelle Obama. The board is reaching out to Obama for permission to give the school her name. If approved, the school will be changed from South Clayton Elementary School to Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School, and will be the second school named after her this year.

Good Day Atlanta's Kaitlyn Pratt talks to social media personality and mentor "Ms. Basketball," Christina Granville about the news. For more information on Christina Granville visit her website here.

Evvie Mckinney on Good Day Atlanta:

Evvie Mckinney is the season one winner of the singing competition "The Four: Battle For Stardom." And since taking home the top prize, she has been busing releasing new music. Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady talks to her about her new music and becoming a newlywed. For more information on Evvie Mckinney follow her on social media @evvie_music.

Actor and comedian Omar Gooding on Good Day Atlanta:

He's an actor, rapper, and comedian who's been performing for decades. Omar Gooding is the star of the Bounce TV hit "Family Time." The comedy is back for its eighth season and the Stallworth's are supposed to be empty nesters. Gooding joins us live on Good Day Atlanta with more on his career and "Family Time." For more information click here.