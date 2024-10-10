Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 10, 2024

October 10, 2024
Decatur Bulldogs named Team of the Week

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of The Week at Decatur High School: The Bulldogs got off to a 7-0 start, and the school brought a ton of spirit and support during the big ceremony today.

Crucial Catch promotes breast cancer awareness

The Atlanta Falcons and Emory team up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The Falcons and Emory teamed up to encourage fans to "make a crucial catch" for their health this October. During a recent game, 40 breast cancer survivors treated at Winship Cancer Institute took the field to unfold a giant pink ribbon during the National Anthem. 

Jermaine Dupri brings SO SO R&B Experience to Atlanta

Jermaine Dupri talks about the upcoming SO SO R&B Experience: Legendary music mogul Jermaine Dupri presents a SoSo R&B Experience, an unforgettable night of R&B music on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta. The star-studded lineup features live performances from today’s hottest R&B artists, including Muni Long, DVSN, Eric Bellinger, Vedo, and Jermaine Dupri himself, with special surprise guests and a "Ladies Love R&B" presentation from songwriters and producers Bryan-Michael Cox and Keith Thomas rounding out the evening. Click here for tickets.

Atlanta studio releases ''Monster Summer''

Atlanta-based Film Studio, Pastime Pictures' Dan McDonough and John Blanford talk "Monster Summer": "Monster Summer" is a spooky, family adventure film that is a great co-viewing experience for kids and their parents/grandparents. It is reminiscent of some of the great classics from the 80s/90s such as "The Goonies," "E.T.," and "The Sandlot," but it is has been reimagined for the modern audience.  

Actor Jordan Carter braves 'Salem's Lot'

Jordan Carter stars opposite Alfre Woodard and Lewis Pullman in the remake of Stephen King’s bestselling novel "Salem's Lot": When author Ben Mears comes back to his childhood home in search for some inspiration for his next book, he discovers that people in his hometown are mysteriously turning into blood-sucking vampires. The film is available now on MAX. 

The Ship on her big 'Masked Singer' reveal

This week’s unmasked contestants from "The Masked Singer's" 12th season: It was "Soundtrack Of My Life Night" on The Masked Singer! The three Group A Finalists opened the special night with a superstar performance of "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco, followed by sensational renditions of songs near and dear to the contestants, including "Because The Night," "Put Your Records On," and "Bittersweet Symphony." Two celebrities were unmasked, leaving one to move on to the quarterfinals. New episodes air Wednesdays on FOX.

Chadwick Boyd makes apple barbecue rib

Chadwick Boyd shares his Apple Barbecue Ribs recipe: It’s officially apple season and there are so many delicious recipes to enjoy the copious varieties of apples in the grocery store and in the farmer’s markets right now. For game days on the weekends, food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd shows us how to use apples to make a very simple, sweet-spicy barbecue sauce and lip-licking ribs!