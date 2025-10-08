Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 8, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 8, 2025:

Sawsawan: A Dip into Fil-Am Culture

Sawsawan: A Dip into Fil-Am Culture is happening this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Block & Drum in Chamblee. Presented in collaboration with Barkada ATL and the Adobo Tasting League (ATL), the event is a delicious celebration of Filipino American History Month, highlighting the Filipino American community in Atlanta through a food market, vendor market, live DJ performances, and a karaoke competition. Read more here.

Casting Call Tess with Tess Hammock

It’s the new dating show adding a fresh twist — and it includes emojis! Plus, connect with fellow creatives at a networking event taking place in Atlanta next week. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the latest casting call announcements. Watch this week's Casting Call here.

Georgia Tech Buzz Day

Georgia Tech Athletic Director Ryan Alpert, cheerleaders, and Buzz visit the studio to talk about Buzz Day.

Georgia Tech Athletics will celebrate Buzz Day this Saturday when the nationally ranked Yellow Jackets host Virginia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Buzz is now in his sixth decade of energizing fans and representing Georgia Tech across collegiate athletics. The legacy began in 1972, when student Judi McNair created the first Buzz costume. Buzz became Tech’s official mascot in 1980 and is a four-time national champion, most recently in 2025. Buzz continues to be a fan favorite.

Entertainment News with Bonnie Banks

Bonnie Banks has the latest in entertainment: