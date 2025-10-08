Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call Oct. 8, 2025: Entertainment industry roles and jobs across metro Atlanta

By Tess Hammock -- FOX 5 Contributor
Published  October 8, 2025 10:22am EDT
This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features new game show opportunities, background roles, and creative networking events happening around metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA - If you’re looking to break into entertainment, this week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features new game show opportunities, background roles, and creative networking events happening around metro Atlanta.

🎬 Background / Extras

  • Moji Date Game Show (Independent Production)Synopsis: Augmented reality meets blind dates in this innovative dating show concept.Casting: Singles, ages 21+, any gender, any ethnicity.Filming: Audition/Mixer Nov. 11, 5–9 p.m.; filming Nov. 14 in Atlanta.PaidTo apply: Visit mojidate.com or DM on @mojiblinddate Instagram.
  • The 1% ClubCasting: Contestants, ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity.Filming: TBDPrize: Win up to $100,000To apply: Go to 1ClubCasting.com and mention "Konner."
  • Unnamed ProjectCasting: Police Officers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Requirement: Must have an 18-inch waist or smaller.Filming: Oct. 15 and 16 (must be available both days)To apply: Email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with subject line POLICE.Include a recent photo, all clothing sizes, and contact information.
💼 Jobs

  • Accounting Coordinator – Trilith LIVECompany: Trilith LIVEDuties include:Assisting with monthly and year-end financial reports.Performing general ledger accounting and reporting.Managing accounts payable and receivable with accuracy and timeliness.Requirements:Associate’s or bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or Business AdministrationMinimum three years of progressive accounting experience, ideally in hospitality, entertainment, or nonprofit settingsApply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallAccountin
☕ News / Networking / Events

  • Talent Cafe – Networking EventWhen: Oct. 18, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.Where: Omni Coffee & Eggs, 261 Peters St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30313What: A casual event for local talent to meet the Talent Cafe team and other creatives.Cost: FreeRegister: mytalentcafe.com
