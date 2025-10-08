Casting Call Oct. 8, 2025: Entertainment industry roles and jobs across metro Atlanta

If you’re looking to break into entertainment, this week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features new game show opportunities, background roles, and creative networking events happening around metro Atlanta.

Moji Date Game Show (Independent Production)Synopsis: Augmented reality meets blind dates in this innovative dating show concept.Casting: Singles, ages 21+, any gender, any ethnicity.Filming: Audition/Mixer Nov. 11, 5–9 p.m.; filming Nov. 14 in Atlanta.PaidTo apply: Visit mojidate.com or DM on @mojiblinddate Instagram.

Synopsis: Augmented reality meets blind dates in this innovative dating show concept.

Casting: Singles, ages 21+, any gender, any ethnicity.

Filming: Audition/Mixer Nov. 11, 5–9 p.m.; filming Nov. 14 in Atlanta.

Paid

To apply: Visit mojidate.com or DM on @mojiblinddate Instagram.

The 1% ClubCasting: Contestants, ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity.Filming: TBDPrize: Win up to $100,000To apply: Go to 1ClubCasting.com and mention "Konner."

Casting: Contestants, ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity.

Filming: TBD

Prize: Win up to $100,000

To apply: Go to 1ClubCasting.com and mention "Konner."

Unnamed ProjectCasting: Police Officers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Requirement: Must have an 18-inch waist or smaller.Filming: Oct. 15 and 16 (must be available both days)To apply: Email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with subject line POLICE.Include a recent photo, all clothing sizes, and contact information.

Casting: Police Officers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Requirement: Must have an 18-inch waist or smaller.

Filming: Oct. 15 and 16 (must be available both days)

To apply: Email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with subject line POLICE.Include a recent photo, all clothing sizes, and contact information.