Local event celebrates Filipino American History Month

October is Filipino American History Month — and here in Atlanta, a group of businesses and organizations wants the city to take a "dip" into the culture during a day-long celebration.

Sawsawan: A Dip into Fil-Am Culture is happening this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Block & Drum in Chamblee. Presented in collaboration with Barkada ATL and the Adobo Tasting League (ATL), the event was designed to be a big, delicious celebration of Filipino American History Month, highlighting the Filipino American community in Atlanta through a food market, vendor market, live DJ performances, and a karaoke competition. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Filipino Food ATL, Inc., which supports Filipino heritage, foodways, and cultural events in the state.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an early "taste" of the event with two of the participating businesses — both of which are Good Day favorites. First up was Estrellita, the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant opened by Hope Webb and Walter Cortado in Grant Park back in 2020. During a previous visit to the restaurant a few years ago, Webb told us the goal of Estrellita was to be both a gathering place for the local Filipino community and also a way to Filipino cuisine with others.

We also couldn’t pass up another chance to hang out with Shirley Hughes, founder of popular Cabbagetown bakery and café Sweet Cheats. We first featured Sweet Cheats back in 2020, trying out rich, velvety cupcakes including the Sweet & Sinful, the Chocolate Dream, and and the Luscious Lemon.

For more information on Sawsawan: A Dip into Fil-Am Culture and to purchase tickets (which are $25 for general admission), click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a tasty preview of this year’s big event!