Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 6, 2024

Holiday classic "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" hits the big screen:

The so-called "worst kids in the world" are coming to a big screen near you — so prepare yourselves for a Christmas you’ll never forget!

A new film adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s classic book "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" opens in theaters this weekend, directed by "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins and starring Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, and a cast full of delightful young actors.

Chances are you already know the story well — it’s been a seasonal favorite since its publication in 1972, and was previously adapted into both a stage play and a made-for-television movie — but in case you don’t, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" centers on the six notorious Herdman children (the aforementioned "worst kids in the world") and their memorable participation in a small town’s traditional Christmas pageant. Greer plays the mother who volunteers to direct the pageant, and ends up creating a major controversy by casting the Herman kids in the show.

Full disclosure in the interest of being as impartial as possible: a certain feature reporter writing this article was in the play "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" when he was in the fifth grade! So, yes, it’s possible he was a little extra motivated to chat with the stars of the new film. Click the video player to check out those interviews — and click here for more information on the film.

World War II drama "Blitz" opening in Atlanta theaters:

A mother desperately searches for her son amid the British bombings of World War II in the harrowing new drama "Blitz" — opening in Atlanta this week from Apple Original Films.

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen, "Blitz" features four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan in a role that required both dramatic and musical chops.

"The singing was something that was so enjoyable from the very beginning," says Ronan of her role as Rita, the mother separated from her young son. "I rehearsed a lot with my vocal coach, Fiona, and she just strengthened up my voice so much, and taught me how it works and how to hit higher keys that I wasn’t able to hit before."

McQueen says he knew one of the biggest challenges of making "Blitz" would be finding the right young actor to portray Ronan’s son, George.

"A tape came in, and there was this child — this kid — and there was a stillness in him," says McQueen. "And in a way, it was like seeing Charlie Chaplin; not in a funny way, but in a kind of beautiful, still way."

Elliott Heffernan won the role — and had no problems with some of the film’s more terrifying scenes, including one that involves being trapped in rising water.

"It might look scary, and maybe to some people on-set it might have looked scary, but the thought of filming and then waiting around just chilling in the water was so cool," says the young actor.

"Blitz" opens in select Atlanta theaters this week, and will be streaming on Apple TV+ later this month. To hear more from the writer-director and stars, click the video player in this article.

Owner Kevin Kelley and executive chef Michael McLaurin of Kitchen + Kocktails: Kevin Kelley was living abroad in Paris after finding success as a litigation attorney in Dallas, Texas at the Kelley Law Firm. Upon returning to the United States, Kelley realized how much he missed the food that reminded him of home while overseas. Through this experience, he decided on his next endeavor: to open a beautifully designed, elevated comfort food dining room. The new location in Atlanta opens on Black Friday. Check out more information here.

Casting Call Tess with Hammock: "Stranger Things" is looking to cast extras for its final season, but you have to be willing to cut your hair. You can also learn the "ropes" as an entertainment rigging professional. Plus HBO Max is casting for "Scriptures" Season 2, and there are plenty of other jobs available.

Big Ray of the Ryan Cameron Show has the latest in entertainment news: Beyoncé releases visuals, but it wasn't for new music, and Grammy nominations will be announced on Friday. Catch Big Ray on Ryan Cameron Uncensored from 3 to 7 p.m. on MAJIC 107.5 and 97.5

