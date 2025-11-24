Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 24, 2025

Featured guests and segments for Nov. 24, 2025:

Paul visits Miracle on Main St. in Alpharetta: The holiday season just got a lot more festive in Alpharetta thanks to Miracle, the pop-up Christmas-themed cocktail bar located inside The Hamilton Alpharetta, Curio Collection by Hilton. And when we say "Christmas-themed," we mean it — the decor is delightfully over-the-top, with an explosion of tinsel and garland, holiday tunes playing through the speakers, and a menu of light bites and cocktails that’ll make you feel merry and bright all the way through the end of the year! READ STORY



Holiday Help from the ladies of Chaos 2 Calm Organize & Move: Kelly Reynolds and April Mitchell will give tips on how to Declutter the Chaos Before You Deck the Halls. To learn more about their business, click here.

Holiday Hosting Made Easy: "Chopped" Champion and Atlanta Chef Chelsia Green Ogletree shows viewers her Creole Butter Herb Roasted Turkey Breast with Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes & Pan Gravy. She says it's her Southern-Creole spin on a holiday classic.

Mani Millss has the latest in entertainment headlines: Justin Bieber lends a helping hand and Beyonce' goes for a ride in an F1 race car. Mani Millss has all the details. Follow her on social media @ManiMillss

Pet of the Day: Shelter and Shelves brings in Marco.