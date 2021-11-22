Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 22, 2021

Six Flags Over Georgia gets a holiday makeover:

Seems like it was just yesterday that we spent the morning at Six Flags Over Georgia, screaming our way through not one … not two … not even just three rides on The RIDDLER Mindbender! In reality, that was back in September, just as the park’s annual Fright Fest celebration was launching. Now, two months later, the zombies and ghosts have cleared out, making way for Santa and his elves and a "chill" of a different kind!

This year’s Holiday in the Park event opened Friday, Nov. 20 and continues on select dates through Jan. 2 at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The annual holiday event transforms the Austell theme park into a winter wonderland and features regular appearances by the Jolly Old Elf, special seasonal live shows, holiday-themed food and drinks, and millions of twinkling lights through the property. Oh, and for those who like some screams accompanying their carols, popular thrill rides including the newly-revamped The RIDDLER Mindbender will be running — which means riders get a unique vantage point for all those holiday displays!

New attractions this year include "Oh What Fun" – A Holiday Light Spectacular, which is a choreographed light show surrounding the park’s 28-foot-tall Christmas tree, along with luminary tunnel Merry Lane and a display called Holiday Traditions around the World.

For more information on this year’s Holiday in the Park event — including dates, hours, and ticket information — click here. And click the video player for a look at our morning getting in the holiday spirit at Six Flags Over Georgia!

Dr. Winawer gives the latest Covid-19 updates, explains who can receive the booster shot: Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us live with the latest COVID-19 news. For more information on Dr. Winawer's live COVID-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer

Host Kardea Brown of Discovery+'s newest competition series "The Great Soul Food Cook-Off":

"The Great Soul Food Cook-Off" is a first-of-its-kind soul food cooking competition series celebrating Black chefs and the Black culinary traditions that are the cornerstone of American cuisine.

The six-episode, one-hour series debuts on Discovery+ on Saturday, Nov. 20 with new episodes every Saturday through Dec. 18. Several contestants from Atlanta are on the show. Eight chefs will go head-to-head throughout the show in this high-stakes, spiritual, and emotional competition, but only one competitor can take home the grand prize of $50,000. Click here for more information.

Marlo Hampton giving out turkeys to needy families: Monday, Marlo Hampton and actress Naturi Naughton will be at Nouveau Bar & Grill handing out 600 turkeys to needy families at their Jonesboro location.

Amani Sams gives American Music Awards recap: Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards on Sunday night, and there were some special moments. Radio personality Amani Sams gives us a recap of what happened. You can follow her on social media @Amani_Sams