Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 22, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Six Flags Over Georgia gets holiday makeover

Holiday in the Park is back to transform Six Flags Over Georgia into a winter wonderland. Of course, Paul Milliken had to visit, and he had to ride the Georgia Scorcher.

ATLANTA - Six Flags Over Georgia gets a holiday makeover: 

Seems like it was just yesterday that we spent the morning at Six Flags Over Georgia, screaming our way through not one … not two … not even just three rides on The RIDDLER Mindbender! In reality, that was back in September, just as the park’s annual Fright Fest celebration was launching. Now, two months later, the zombies and ghosts have cleared out, making way for Santa and his elves and a "chill" of a different kind!

This year’s Holiday in the Park event opened Friday, Nov. 20 and continues on select dates through Jan. 2 at Six Flags Over Georgia. 

The annual holiday event transforms the Austell theme park into a winter wonderland and features regular appearances by the Jolly Old Elf, special seasonal live shows, holiday-themed food and drinks, and millions of twinkling lights through the property. Oh, and for those who like some screams accompanying their carols, popular thrill rides including the newly-revamped The RIDDLER Mindbender will be running — which means riders get a unique vantage point for all those holiday displays!

New attractions this year include "Oh What Fun" – A Holiday Light Spectacular, which is a choreographed light show surrounding the park’s 28-foot-tall Christmas tree, along with luminary tunnel Merry Lane and a display called Holiday Traditions around the World.

For more information on this year’s Holiday in the Park event — including dates, hours, and ticket information — click here. And click the video player for a look at our morning getting in the holiday spirit at Six Flags Over Georgia!

COVID news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day for an update on booster shots and his recommendations for staying safe during the holidays.

Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us live with the latest COVID-19 news. For more information on Dr. Winawer's live COVID-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer

Kardea Brown talks hosting first soul food cooking competition

'The Great Soul Food Cook Off' is a first-of-its-kind soul food cooking competition series celebrating Black chef and culinary traditions. Kardea Brown hosts the competition and joins Good Day to talk about how it's more than just a cooking show.

Host Kardea Brown of Discovery+'s newest competition series "The Great Soul Food Cook-Off": 

"The Great Soul Food Cook-Off" is a first-of-its-kind soul food cooking competition series celebrating Black chefs and the Black culinary traditions that are the cornerstone of American cuisine. 

The six-episode, one-hour series debuts on Discovery+ on Saturday, Nov. 20 with new episodes every Saturday through Dec. 18. Several contestants from Atlanta are on the show. Eight chefs will go head-to-head throughout the show in this high-stakes, spiritual, and emotional competition, but only one competitor can take home the grand prize of $50,000. Click here for more information.

Real Housewife Marlo Hampton paying it forward with turkey drive

Atlanta Real Housewife Marlo Hampton will be serving up more than shade this holiday season. She's paying it foward by dishing out Thanksgiving turkeys for families in need at a Jonesboro restaurant.

Marlo Hampton giving out turkeys to needy families: Monday, Marlo Hampton and actress Naturi Naughton will be at Nouveau Bar & Grill handing out 600 turkeys to needy families at their Jonesboro location.  

Top moments from the American Music Awards

The American Music Awards took over screens Sunday night with Cardi B as host. Radio personality Amani Sams joins Good Day to share all the top moments from the show.

Amani Sams gives American Music Awards recap: Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards on Sunday night, and there were some special moments. Radio personality Amani Sams gives us a recap of what happened. You can follow her on social media @Amani_Sams

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Stella is a 5-year-old female with a beautiful mix of white and brown tabby fur. She loves people and attention and will run up to you for affection, but she doesn't feel comfortable around other pets.