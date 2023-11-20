Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 20, 2023

Here are today's featured guests on Good Day Atlanta.

Magnolia Room Cafeteria specializes in true Southern comfort food, cooked up in a way that would make your grandparents proud:

Nothing says the holidays like comfort food — and here in metro Atlanta, it doesn’t get more comforting than Magnolia Room Cafeteria.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we tied our napkins around our necks and got an early start on consuming our Thanksgiving calories at the Tucker restaurant, which opened in 2017.

Before we get to the food, a bit of history: owner Louis Squires says he named his restaurant after the famed dining room at the downtown Rich’s Department Store. But there’s an even stronger tie to another restaurant: Squires opened Magnolia Room Cafeteria following the closure of the popular S&S Cafeteria in Embry Hills, and many of the former S&S staffers now work at the newer restaurant.

Okay, now let’s get to the food! Magnolia Room Cafeteria specializes in true Southern comfort food, cooked in a way that would make your grandparents proud. The Magnolia Plate is a classic meat-and-sides platter, with entrée choices including Springer Mountain fried chicken, fried catfish, sirloin and onions, and a Southern Style Cajun Shrimp & Rice. Daily vegetables include green beans, sweet potato soufflé, collard greens, and candied yams. Throw in the daily breads, salads, and desserts, and you’ve got yourself one heck of a meal. Oh, and we mentioned that everything is made from scratch, right?

Magnolia Room Cafeteria is located at 4450 Hugh Howell Road in Tucker — and hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here. Oh, and the restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day – so, for those who want home cooking on the holiday but don't actually want to do the cooking at home, the Magnolia Room Cafeteria team says it's happy to take the workload off your hands.

Now, don’t worry — we saved you some sweet tea and a seat at our table. So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning devouring the best of Magnolia Room!

Dr. Neil Winawer shares the latest in health news: Research from The United Kingdom shows that there may be a new treatment for sickle cell. Dr. Neil Winawer of Emory Healthcare has the details.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Jody Baumstein gives tips on the power of teaching and practicing gratitude with children and teens: With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this simple act of remembering what you have can make a world of difference to the whole family’s mental (and even physical) health.