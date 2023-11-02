Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 2, 2023

Here are today's featured segments from Good Day Atlanta:

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Central High School is your High 5 Sports Team of the Week. Paul Milliken went down to Carroll County to celebrate with the football team and students.

Etiquette Expert Carol Rey talks etiquette tips for Thanksgiving: Ms. Carol Rey is a mother of an intelligent and charming young man; the CEO, Founder/Director of The Elite School of Etiquette; Executive Director of The Miss Excellence Georgia Pageant; and author of "Etiquette for the Savvy Professional" and "Your Manners are your Beauty" journal. She'll share some of the best and worst behaviors, gifts, things to do, or consider etc. for the holidays. For more information on the Elite School of Etiquette click here.

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny team up for "magical" new film: If anybody knows romantic comedies, it’s Meg Ryan. The star of classics including Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally is back on the big screen this weekend, doing triple duty as star, director, and co-writer of the new film What Happens Later. The film features Ryan and David Duchovny as a pair of former lovers who reunite while snowbound at a particularly dream-like and visually striking airport. " What Happens Later opens in theaters nationwide on Nov. 3.

Directors Marmani Ortiz & Gelila Beleke talk Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story: Writer, actor, filmmaker, studio head and media titan, Tyler Perry, is America’s consummate multihyphenate But underneath this entertainment behemoth is a man working humbly to heal his childhood trauma by transforming his pain into promise. "Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story," a nod to his mother’s love, is a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry: his harrowing but faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him. The film will go to Prime Video on Nov. 22. Watch the trailer here.

Lisa Washington Healthy Twist on Thanksgiving Favorites: Thanksgiving is only a couple of weeks away. Lisa Washington gives some alternatives on some of your favorite dishes.



