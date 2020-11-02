Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: November 2, 2020

Exploring presidential history on the eve of Election Day:

It’s been an election season like no other before it — but tomorrow, people across the country will line up at the polls to vote for the next President of the United States. It’s a tradition that stretches back more than 200 years, and the story of our country’s commanders-in-chief is a fascinating one told in a one-of-a-kind exhibit at Cartersville’s Booth Western Art Museum.

We spent the morning exploring the Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery at the Booth Museum, which houses a collection of signed letters from every United States president. The content and focus of each letter are vastly different, but each is accompanied by a portrait of the president and a collection of memorabilia.

We also got a look at the latest updates to artist Ross Rossin’s "Commanders in Chief," a stunning trio of portraits of our country’s presidents which greets visitors to the Presidential Gallery. A little backstory: the family of Harry and Brenda Patterson first bought the huge painting — a group portrait of the presidents of the 20th Century — and it’s become a popular attraction at the Booth. But more recently, the couple commissioned the artist to add two more canvasses, expanding the lineup to include every United States president from George Washington to Donald Trump.

The Booth Museum is currently open to visitors; advance tickets are required, and masks are strongly encouraged. The museum has also set up “virtual tours” of its galleries online.

"Holiday Baking Championship" contestant Jamaal Nettles on Good Day Atlanta:

We're getting into the holiday spirit with "Holiday Baking Championship." Competitors try to wow the judges with their festive creations. Atlanta's own Jamaal Nettles appears on season 7 of the show.

He joins us live to talk to "Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady about his experience and shares a delicious recipe with viewers. For today's recipe see below. For more on the "Holiday Baking Championship," on the Food Network click here.

Salted Caramel Apple Pie Recipe from Jamaal Nettles

Ingredients:

Homemade pie crust (or store-bought is fine)

Homemade salted caramel sauce (or store-bought)

6 large apples, cored, peeled, and thinly sliced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Egg wash: 1 large egg beaten with 1 Tablespoon milk

Optional: coarse sugar for sprinkling on crust

Instructions

Prepare pie crust

Make the caramel

Next, make the apple filling as the dough is still chilling: Place apple slices into a very large bowl. Add sugar, lemon juice, flour, cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Gently toss to combine. Set aside.

Roll out the chilled pie dough: On a floured work surface, roll out one of the discs of chilled dough (keep the other one in the refrigerator). Turn the dough about a quarter turn after every few rolls until you have a circle 12 inches in diameter.

Carefully place the dough into a 9×2 inch pie dish. Tuck it in with your fingers, making sure it is smooth. With a small and sharp knife, trim the extra overhang of crust and crimp edge.

Fill the pie crust with the apples. There are a lot of apples but pile them tightly and very high. Drizzle with 1/2 cup of the salted caramel, reserving the rest for topping.

Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C).

Make the lattice crust: Remove the other disc of chilled pie dough from the refrigerator. Roll the dough out, 12 inches diameter. Using a pastry wheel, sharp knife, or pizza cutter, cut 10 to 14 1/2 inch wide strips

Carefully thread the strips over and under one another, pulling back strips as necessary to weave. Using a small and sharp knife, trim the extra overhang.

Lightly brush the lattice top with the egg wash. Sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Place the pie onto a large baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Keeping the pie in the oven, turn the temperature down to 375°F (190°C) and bake for an additional 40-50 minutes. If the top of your pie is getting too brown, cover loosely with aluminum foil. The pie will be done when the caramel begins to bubble up. A small knife inserted inside should come out relatively clean.

Dr. Neil Winawer on Good Day Atlanta with the latest news on COVID-19:

The pandemic has now stretched into November, meaning it has been eight-plus months of dealing with the virus. And apparently, it's showing no signs of slowing down right now in many places.

Dr. Neil Winawer with Emory University's School of Medicine joins us live with the latest information. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Coronavirus Q & A on social media follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Zoe Oli is an 8-year-old author and entrepreneur:

Local 8-year-old Zoe Oli, aka Zboss, created the brand Beautiful Curly Me, selling dolls, hair accessories, and now her own book. The business is all about encouraging self-confidence in young girls of color.

Zoe and her mom-in-chief Eva joined Good Day to talk about their mission For more information and purchasing details click here

Chef Jernard Wells also known as "The Chef of Love," joins us with a spirited dish that is sure to spice up your dinner table:

Chef Jernard Wells has a new cookbook out called "Southern Modified." He joins us today with Caribbean Rum Chicken recipe. For more information on Chef Jernard Wells click here. For today's recipe see below.

Carribean Rum Chicken recipe from Chef Jernard Wells:



1 cup Carribean dark rum

2 tablespoons lime juice

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 Serrano peppers, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

2 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of Olive oil

1 cup of Diced Carrots

Green onions diced for Garnish

Combine all ingredients in small bowl. Place chicken in food storage bag. Pour half of the marinade over chicken save the other half for sauce. Refrigerate 30 mins to 4 hours or overnight.



Heat Cast iron skillet Med-high add 1 Tablespoon of Butter and a Tablespoon of olive oil cook for 5 minutes on each side until chicken is no longer pink. Remove Chicken from skillet reduce heat to medium Add 1 teaspoon of butter place sliced carrots in skillet sauté for 3 minutes then add rum.

Amani Sams talks celebrity Halloween costumes:

COVID-19 may have stopped many people from going trick-or-treating, but it didn't take away the fun of dressing up. Many celebrities went all out for Halloween this year. Some of the most memorable ones include R&B singer Ciara, who wore four different costumes, Kris Jenner was unrecognizable as "Jack" from "The Nightmare before Christmas," and Migos' Offset was "smokin" this Halloween as The Mask!

Amani Sams recaps these costumes and more. You can follow her on social media @Amani_Sams .