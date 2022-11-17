Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 17, 2022

Cass High School Colonels named last High 5 Sports Team of the Week for the year: The Cass Colonels hail from White, Georgia near Cartersville and are led by former Georgia Bulldog offensive lineman Steve Gates. The Colonels upset fourth-ranked Jefferson in the first round of the playoffs on Friday and now look to advance to the quarterfinals with a win over Mays.

Wayna talks music and more: Wayna is an R&B and soul singer and songwriter who was born in Ethiopia and raised in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. She worked as a writer for the Clinton White House before releasing three solo albums, garnering three Billboard-charting singles and a Grammy nomination. She's come to Georgia to lecture with the artist Tracy Murrell at an exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art on Friday at 5:30 p.m. They are also coordinating a visit with the Boys and Girls club of Atlanta, the Girls division, earlier that afternoon.

Goodie Mob talks longevity in music and performing halftime at the Atlanta Hawks game: The Atlanta Hawks announced that legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform for the first time at the Hawks home game on Sunday, Nov. 27 against the Miami Heat. Over the past 30 years, the four-man lyrical group, which consists of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp, has added tremendously to the development of the culture of hip-hop and been recognized as being innovative, incisive, impactful and inspirational. The Hawks game, which is set for a 5 p.m. tipoff on Sunday, Nov. 27, marks the third of 10 games this season in which the team will wear their PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform and play on the corresponding hardwood court. Goodie Mob also has a performance on Nov. 23 at The Eastern. For more information on Goodie Mob click here.

Dr. Michael Boggs gives tips for reducing holiday stress: It’s billed as the most wonderful time of the year. For many people though, it’s anything but that, and is a time full of stress and downright craziness. How can you make the holiday season less stressful this year? Dr. Michael Boggs has a few of his tips that he shared on Good Day.

Make time for yourself : The holidays can be an extremely overwhelming time filled with all different types of commitments. It can quickly take a toll on your mental and physical health. Make sure and carve out plenty of time for self-care to relax and recharge. You can find a quiet place to get alone with your thoughts, listen to some soothing music, take a hot bath, get in the car with your favorite music playing and go for a drive, or engage in any activity that brings you pleasure.

Stick to a routine : One of the best ways to reduce holiday stress is to stick to a daily routine as much as possible. There’s a lot of running around this time of year, and keeping a routine will help your body adjust. This means going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day, eating your meals at the same time each day, and sticking to a work/leisure schedule that doesn’t vary too much.

Plan ahead : There’s so much happening in such a short period of time, so it’s important to plan ahead as much as possible. For example: start your holiday shopping as early as you can so you’re not fighting the crowds or shipping delays. Plan the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner menu early, and start your shopping well in advance. Traveling this holiday season? Make sure you have everything booked and confirmed.

Focus on a healthy lifestyle : This time of year, unhealthy food is in abundance and most people don’t get as much exercise as they normally do. Sticking to a healthy lifestyle keeps both your mental and physical health in tip-top shape, which will ensure you get the maximum enjoyment out of the holiday season.

Stay on your medication and keep doctor appointments : The holiday season is not the time of year to try and tinker with or cut any medication from your health regimen. Similarly, it is not the time of year to skip therapy appointments. Make sure you keep all doctor appointments and take your medications exactly as prescribed.

Limit alcohol: The eggnog might be flowing this holiday season, but be careful! Alcohol is a downer. A drink or two might feel like a good stress reliever, but if you overindulge it can induce depression and cause even more stress. Stick to water as much as possible and stay hydrated during the busyness of the season.

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is offering a special prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving: The fairly new chef-driven dining concept by chef Andrea Montobbio and fashion industry veteran Carmine Noce combines Northern Italy-inspired cuisine with the comforts of a modern steakhouse and vibrant bar. The chefs demoed a Chef Lobster dish that’s featured on the Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.

ENZO’s Burrata and Lobster Recipe

Ingredients:

2 whole lobster tails

2 oz fresh burrata

2 cups heirloom cherry tomatoes or mix of red and yellow grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup chive oil

1 stem of fresh oregano

1 dash sherry vinegar

1 dash Calabrian oil

Maldon sea salt flakes or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 oz smoked trout roe

Basil leaves

Method:

Cook the lobster tails by gently steaming them until the shells turn bright red and the meat is bright white, about 5-8 minutes for a 5-ounce lobster tail. Don't overcook or the lobster meat will stick to the inside of the shell.

Remove the tails from the pot and let them sit about 5 minutes before cracking them open and removing the meat. Slice the meat into 1/4-inch thick pieces and set aside. In a bowl place the tomatoes and season with EVOO, salt pepper, fresh oregano.

Smoke the tomatoes at a very low temperature until they are getting softer, my preference is 30 minutes at 120 degrees with hickory wood. Let them cool. (If a smoker is not available, roast at 300 degrees for 10 minutes.) When cool, place all the tomatoes including the roasting liquid in a bowl and season with a dash of sherry vinegar.

Cut the burrata cheese in half and place the halves in the center of a large platter. Arrange the tomatoes and basil in a decorative way around the burrata.

Lightly drizzle the chive oil over all the ingredients and sprinkle with salt and pepper before serving.

Arrange the smoked roe in dollops on the dish.

If serving as an appetizer, serve with warm focaccia.

Serves 4

Chadwick Boyd gives a quick "Stuffing Biscuits" recipe: Food expert Chadwick Boyd gives us his Stuffing Biscuits recipe. These biscuits taste exactly like classic Thanksgiving stuffing. They are a bit decadent, but hey ... it's a holiday! Feel free to serve these biscuits instead of stuffing – they taste exactly like it. Nestle these biscuits right next to your turkey and dribble with gravy. Even better, toast them the day after Thanksgiving and use them for turkey sandwiches. Just add the cranberry sauce for a complete Black Friday meal;).

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter + 6 tablespoons very cold unsalted butter (one whole piece)

1 cup celery, thinly sliced

1 cup sweet onion, finely diced

1 cup carrots, finely diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2¼ cups all-purpose flour + more for dusting

1¼ tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon celery salt

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 cup full fat sour cream

3-4 tablespoons very cold water

Flake salt for finishing

DIRECTIONS

Pre-heat the oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Add the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of butter to a skillet and melt on medium-high heat. Add the celery, onion, carrot and salt to the pan and cook 10-12 minutes, or until soft. Transfer to a plate and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Place the 2 cups of flour in a large bowl and whisk well to aerate. Add the baking powder, baking soda, celery salt, poultry seasoning, sage and thyme. Whisk well.

Drop the butter and roll in the dry mixture to coat. Grate on the large holes of a box grater. Using your fingers, shake the butter pieces in the bowl to fully coat and evenly disperse in the flour mixture.

Remove the vegetable mixture from the refrigerator. Add the ¼ cup flour and toss to fully coat all the vegetable pieces. Add to the bowl with the flour mixture and shake the vegetable pieces with your fingers to fully incorporate.

In a small bowl, mix together the sour cream and water.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add the thinned sour cream. Gently mix with a heavy handled rubber spatula to bring the dough together. If the dough is still too dry, add one tablespoon of cold water at a time until the dough forms.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured, clean surface and pat out into a long rectangle to 1" thick. Sprinkle with flour. Fold the dough in thirds like a letter. Pat it down again to a 1" rectangle again, sprinkle with flour and fold in thirds. Do that one more time.

Cut the biscuits straight down with a well-floured 2" biscuit cutter. Place on the baking sheet. Bring the dough scraps gently together with your hands and pat out to 1" thick and cut again. Place those biscuits on the baking sheet.

Lightly sprinkle flake salt on the tops.

Bake 14-16 minutes until the biscuits are golden brown on top. Remove from the oven. and place the baking sheet on a wire rack to cool.

Serve with turkey or mushroom gravy. Or slather on soft, delicious butter!