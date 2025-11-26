Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 26, 2025

Here are the featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 26:

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Outsiders is on stage this weekend at the Fox Theatre, and one of its stars has a local connection. Paul Milliken caught up with Marietta native Christian Arredondo — plus a few surprise guests — as the National Tour makes its Atlanta stop. FULL STORY

Consumer reporter Steve Noviello joined Good Day Atlanta to share some of this year’s top tech gift ideas for Christmas shoppers.

Samantha Woulfe from Butterball stopped by with tips for preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey. She also reminded viewers that the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open each holiday season for cooks who need help.

CASTING CALL: A new roundup highlights paid casting opportunities across Georgia, including roles for Netflix projects, commercials, a vertical film, teen performers, classic car owners, pet owners and a broadcast A/V engineer. FULL STORY

General Motors’ lead safety belt engineer and technical specialist, Kendra Blocker, joined the show Wednesday to discuss safe driving habits and new technology aimed at protecting drivers and passengers on the road.

The USO also appeared Wednesday to talk about the USO’s mission to support service members and their families during the holiday season, especially when deployments keep them apart.

Mz. Shyneka stopped by with the latest entertainment headlines out of Hollywood.

And today’s Pet of the Day — Mimi — is available for adoption through the Atlanta Humane Society.