Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 26, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 26, 2025 12:20pm EST
ATLANTA - Here are the featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 26:

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "The Outsiders" is on stage this weekend at Fox Theatre in Atlanta and one of its stars attended school in Marietta. Paul Milliken interviews Christian Arrendondo and surprise guests.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Outsiders is on stage this weekend at the Fox Theatre, and one of its stars has a local connection. Paul Milliken caught up with Marietta native Christian Arredondo — plus a few surprise guests — as the National Tour makes its Atlanta stop. FULL STORY

Consumer reporter Steve Noviello joined Good Day Atlanta with some tech gifts for Christmas

Consumer reporter Steve Noviello joined Good Day Atlanta to share some of this year’s top tech gift ideas for Christmas shoppers.

Samantha Woulfe from Butterball joined Good Day Atlanta to offer tips and advice on how to prepare turkey for Thanksgiving. They have a talkline available each year for cooks who need it.

Samantha Woulfe from Butterball stopped by with tips for preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey. She also reminded viewers that the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open each holiday season for cooks who need help.

A new roundup features paid casting opportunities across Georgia, including Netflix projects, commercials, and a vertical film. Submissions are open for background actors, classic car owners, teen performers, pet owners, and a broadcast A/V engineer role.

CASTING CALL: A new roundup highlights paid casting opportunities across Georgia, including roles for Netflix projects, commercials, a vertical film, teen performers, classic car owners, pet owners and a broadcast A/V engineer. FULL STORY

General Motors' lead safety belt engineer and technical specialist, Kendra Blocker, joined Good Day Atlanta on Wednesday to talk about safety habits and new technology designed to keep drivers and passengers safe on the roads.

General Motors’ lead safety belt engineer and technical specialist, Kendra Blocker, joined the show Wednesday to discuss safe driving habits and new technology aimed at protecting drivers and passengers on the road.

The USO CEO joined Good Day Atlanta on Wednesday to talk about the USO's work to support the military and their family members during the holidays when they are often separated.

The USO also appeared Wednesday to talk about the USO’s mission to support service members and their families during the holiday season, especially when deployments keep them apart.

Mz. Shyneka joined Good Day Atlanta on Wednesday to talk about the latest entertainment headlines out of Hollywood.

Mz. Shyneka stopped by with the latest entertainment headlines out of Hollywood.

Today's pet of the day -- Mimi -- is available from the Atlanta Humane Society.

And today’s Pet of the Day — Mimi — is available for adoption through the Atlanta Humane Society.

