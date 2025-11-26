Casting Call Nov. 26: Background actors, car & pet owners, teen actors sought

A new roundup features paid casting opportunities across Georgia, including Netflix projects, commercials, and a vertical film. Submissions are open for background actors, classic car owners, teen performers, pet owners, and a broadcast A/V engineer role.

BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Tis So Sweet (Tyler Perry via Netflix)

Casting:

• Bakery patrons: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

• Hand double: African American male, ages 25–35

Filming: Dec. 1–2

Paid

Submission Info:

Name, phone number, two clear current photos, color/year/make/model of car, and a hand photo if applying for the hand double role.

Email: DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com

Subject:

• TSS MALE Hands

• TSS Bakery

2. Project: Commercial

Casting:

• Classic car owners, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

• Car model must be 1990 or older

Filming: Dec. 9–19 in Atlanta

Paid

Submission Info:

Clear recent picture of you + car, year, model and make of car

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: VINTAGE CAR

3. Project: Unnamed Vertical Film

Casting:

• Teenagers, ages 15–18, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: Nov. 30 in Atlanta

Paid

Submission Info: Recent pictures

Email: GreenLitATL@gmail.com

4. Project: Commercial

Casting:

• Men and women with dogs

• Dogs must be fully vaccinated and well-behaved

• Plus cars

Filming: Dec. 16 in Stone Mountain

Paid

Submission Info:

Pictures of yourself and your dog, dog’s vaccination records, dog’s breed and name

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: DOG CASTING

JOBS

1. Position: Broadcast and Network A/V Engineer

Company: AMB Sports and Entertainment

Duties include:

• Maintain and support all broadcast and network A/V equipment and systems at Ticketmaster Studio at the Atlanta Falcons Practice Facility, Emory Healthcare Studio at Atlanta United Training Grounds, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium

• Collaborate with studio and stadium production teams to design and implement broadcast solutions for events

• Oversee and schedule event-day staff and contractors

• More…

Qualifications include:

• Proven experience as a Broadcast Engineer or similar role

• In-depth knowledge of broadcast systems including routers, cameras, comms and switchers, including Ross, Evertz, RTS, Sony, Grass Valley and Riedel

• More…

Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallAM