Casting Call Nov. 26: Background actors, car & pet owners, teen actors sought
ATLANTA - A new roundup features paid casting opportunities across Georgia, including Netflix projects, commercials, and a vertical film. Submissions are open for background actors, classic car owners, teen performers, pet owners, and a broadcast A/V engineer role.
BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: Tis So Sweet (Tyler Perry via Netflix)
Casting:
• Bakery patrons: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
• Hand double: African American male, ages 25–35
Filming: Dec. 1–2
Paid
Submission Info:
Name, phone number, two clear current photos, color/year/make/model of car, and a hand photo if applying for the hand double role.
Email: DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com
Subject:
• TSS MALE Hands
• TSS Bakery
2. Project: Commercial
Casting:
• Classic car owners, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
• Car model must be 1990 or older
Filming: Dec. 9–19 in Atlanta
Paid
Submission Info:
Clear recent picture of you + car, year, model and make of car
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: VINTAGE CAR
3. Project: Unnamed Vertical Film
Casting:
• Teenagers, ages 15–18, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming: Nov. 30 in Atlanta
Paid
Submission Info: Recent pictures
Email: GreenLitATL@gmail.com
4. Project: Commercial
Casting:
• Men and women with dogs
• Dogs must be fully vaccinated and well-behaved
• Plus cars
Filming: Dec. 16 in Stone Mountain
Paid
Submission Info:
Pictures of yourself and your dog, dog’s vaccination records, dog’s breed and name
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: DOG CASTING
JOBS
1. Position: Broadcast and Network A/V Engineer
Company: AMB Sports and Entertainment
Duties include:
• Maintain and support all broadcast and network A/V equipment and systems at Ticketmaster Studio at the Atlanta Falcons Practice Facility, Emory Healthcare Studio at Atlanta United Training Grounds, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium
• Collaborate with studio and stadium production teams to design and implement broadcast solutions for events
• Oversee and schedule event-day staff and contractors
• More…
Qualifications include:
• Proven experience as a Broadcast Engineer or similar role
• In-depth knowledge of broadcast systems including routers, cameras, comms and switchers, including Ross, Evertz, RTS, Sony, Grass Valley and Riedel
• More…