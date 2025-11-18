Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 18, 2025

These are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 18, 2025.

Wild Oats & Billy Goats Holiday Shopping in Decatur

Art gallery and artisan boutique Wild Oats & Billy Goats has been a staple on the Decatur Square for 15 years — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time meeting featured artists and exploring their work.

Creole Food Festival Founder Fabrice Armand & Chef Robert Butts, Co-owner of Auburn Angel

The 3rd Annual Creole Food Festival is happening Sunday, Nov. 23 — a day of food, culture, and music celebrating Creole cuisine from around the world.

The event will take place at The Knoch Music House from 5–9 p.m., with VIP access beginning at 4 p.m.

Get your tickets here.

Banana Ball Draftee Ga’von Wray

He’s already on fire as one of Banana Ball’s newest pitchers — and he’s got the moves!

Douglasville native Ga’von Wray joins us to talk about playing for the Firefighters and what’s to come for Banana Ball in 2026.

Click here to check out their schedule.

Brenda Alexander Has the Latest in Entertainment Headlines

Porsha Williams is said to be involved in an incident on a Delta flight, and Kim Zolciak is opening up about her split from Kroy Biermann.

Dustin Swinks Gives Free Tattoos for Cancer Survivors: "The Mark of Life"

Top tattoo artists are offering free custom tattoos to breast cancer survivors, transforming radiation marks into symbols of hope and strength.

Radiation marks left behind from treatment can be painful reminders — with 70% of women reporting negative feelings about them and nearly 80% saying they would have preferred treatment without permanent marks.

This initiative, led by Dustin Swinks, flips that narrative — giving survivors the chance to reclaim their bodies and rewrite their stories through art.

To book your appointment, click here.