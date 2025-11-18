Popular Decatur gallery filled with one-of-a-kind gift ideas

The Brief Art gallery and artisan boutique Wild Oats & Billy Goats has been a staple on the Decatur Square for 15 years. Wild Oats & Billy Goats was founded by Weatherly Morgan back in 2010, and has since gained a reputation as a colorful and whimsical destination for discerning shoppers. Items inside include handcrafted jewelry, pottery, paintings, leather goods, stationary, and even bath and body products.



The holidays are filled with stressful situations — but thanks to an eclectic Metro Atlanta gallery, finding unique handmade gifts doesn’t have to be one of them.

Art gallery and artisan boutique Wild Oats & Billy Goats has been a staple on the Decatur Square for 15 years — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours meeting some of the featured artists inside and checking out their work. Wild Oats & Billy Goats was founded by Weatherly Morgan back in 2010, and has since gained a reputation as a colorful and whimsical destination for discerning shoppers. Items inside include handcrafted jewelry, pottery, paintings, leather goods, stationary, and even bath and body products.

Wild Oats & Billy Goats is located at 112 East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur, and regular hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on the gallery, click here.

We’re still 10 days away from Black Friday — but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start crossing off items on our holiday shopping lists! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside Wild Oats & Billy Goats!