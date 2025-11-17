Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 17, 2025

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Nov. 17, 2025.

Holiday Decorating at WM Events: Pulling the Christmas decorations down from the attic and unfurling all the lights and garland can be a daunting task. But at Atlanta’s own WM Events, there’s no holiday decorating job too intimidating to begin…or too big to finish. READ FULL STORY.

Bring Home the Flavor This Thanksgiving TWO urban licks’ Thanksgiving To-Go packages: Two Urban Licks is here to help take the stress out of Thanksgiving. They have a pick-up menu for families who may not have the time to prepare. For more information on Thanksgiving to go, click here.

Georgia Power gives Fall/Winter energy tips and discusses their Holiday Lights Contest: Fall temperatures have arrived and, while temperatures are comfortable, Georgia Power is encouraging customers to take proactive steps now to increase their home's energy efficiency and be ready for cold weather in the coming months. Plus, Georgia Power is bringing back their holiday lights, competition. Communications specialist Alicia Brown has energy tips and details on the competition.

DeAsia Robinson has the latest in entertainment headlines: BravoCon went down in Las Vegas over the weekend, and there were a few explosive moments. Plus, there was an alleged post and delete message from Offset about Cardi B. DeAsia gives us all the details.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Diamond. She is a three-year-old cat with the perfect mix of playful energy and cuddly calm. For more information click here.

