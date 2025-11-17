Atlanta event planners prepare for a busy holiday season

The Brief WM Events is a full-service event planning and production company founded by designer William Fogler back in 2004. The company handles events of all sizes, from corporate events for the Atlanta Falcons and Delta Air Lines to local festivals and nonprofit events to intimate weddings and birthday parties. Right now, the WM Events team is busy planning for Atlantic Station’s annual Light the Station celebration, which kicks off the popular mixed-use district’s holiday season on Nov. 22.



Pulling the Christmas decorations down from the attic and unfurling all the lights and garland can be a daunting task.

But at Atlanta’s own WM Events, there’s no holiday decorating job too intimidating to begin…or too big to finish.

WM Events is a full-service event planning and production company founded by designer William Fogler back in 2004. Over the past two decades, Fogler and his team have gained a reputation for tackling events of all sizes with taste and gusto, from corporate events for the Atlanta Falcons and Delta Air Lines to local festivals and nonprofit events to intimate weddings and birthday parties. The team recently moved into a new headquarters in Hapeville, and the facility is an event planner’s paradise, with a floral department, massive prop and decor warehouse, and much more.

But…let’s get back to the holidays! Right now, the WM Events team is very, very busy planning for Atlantic Station’s annual Light the Station celebration, which kicks off the popular mixed-use district’s holiday season on Nov. 22 with a parade, tree lighting, and over-the-top Christmas decor. It’s a big event to pull off, which is why Fogler and his team are spending the entire week making sure every bow is tied and every gingerbread house is frosted.

With the Light the Station event preparations underway, we thought it was a perfect time to visit the WM Events for a behind-the-scenes tour and to pick up a little holiday decorating inspiration. To check it out, click here. And for more information on WM Events, click here.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the WM Events website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



