Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 14, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Nov. 14:

Sandy Springs Skating Rink

Today through Jan. 19, the mixed-use district City Springs will welcome families for a few spins around Skate City Springs, the outdoor ice-skating experience taking over the City Green.

Ashley Steele and Beth Ann Valavanis Are on a Mission to Help Families Reconnect

The average American family spends only 38 minutes a day of quality time together, including meals and screen time combined. Families are seeking ways to connect in meaningful ways and clarify their values amidst all the distractions.

Ashley Steele and Beth Ann Valavanis created The GuidePost to help families stay connected.

The Atlanta Blazers Host Major League Table Tennis Competition

The Atlanta Blazers are hosting a full Major League Table Tennis competition this weekend.

Stars Lily Zhang and Andrea Todorovic visit the studio to showcase the speed, precision, and athleticism of the sport and preview what fans can expect this weekend.

Three-Time U.S. Olympic Track Star DeeDee Trotter Gives Viewers a Taste of Gold

DeeDee Trotter, a three-time world champion and member of the 2003, 2007, and 2010 U.S. 4x400m relay teams, now owns an Atlanta-based custom cake and catering business called Taste of Gold.

She’s also giving back to those in need of food this holiday season.

Pike Nurseries Gives Tips on Thanksgiving Container Designs

Get your home holiday-ready with Pike Nurseries’ tips on creating festive Thanksgiving container designs.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard

Every weekend on Praise 102.5, Veda Howard shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show.

A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote — from Veda, business leaders, bumper stickers, or anywhere in between — accompanied by a scripture.

Pet of the Day

Angels Among Us brings in Khalvin for adoption!