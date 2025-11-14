Skate City Springs brings icy fun to Sandy Springs

The Brief Mixed-use district City Springs is welcoming families for a few spins around Skate City Springs, the outdoor ice-skating experience taking over the City Green. Admission to the rink is $18 per hour for adults and $15 per hour for children ages 2 to 9, and includes skate rental. City Springs is also hosting the popular Sparkle Village again this year, consisting of small wooden houses which are decorated by local schools, nonprofits, and first responders.



It’s opening day at the "coolest" new attraction in Sandy Springs!

Today through January 19th, mixed-use district City Springs will welcome families for a few spins around Skate City Springs, the outdoor ice-skating experience taking over the City Green. Admission to the rink is $18 per hour for adults and $15 per hour for children ages 2 to 9 — and, yes, admission includes skate rental. Rink staffers say they expect big crowds this year, so online reservations are recommended and skaters should arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to pick up their skates. Several special events are planned throughout the skating season, including nights themed around disco, glow-in-the-dark, and free cocoa!

City Springs is also hosting the popular Sparkle Village again this year, consisting of small wooden houses (each about 6 feet tall) which are decorated by local schools, nonprofits, and first responders. 2025 participants include the Sandy Springs Fire Department, the Sandy Springs Society, and Visit Sandy Springs. The houses will remain on display from Thanksgiving Day through New Year's Day, but a great time to see the village is during the city’s big holiday celebration and parade, called Sparkle Sandy Springs, which is happening Sunday, December 7th.

For more information on happenings around City Springs (1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs) — including Skate City Springs — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning practicing our triple axels on the ice!

