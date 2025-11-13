Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 13, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 13, 2025:

Paul Visits Stone Mountain Village’s Coolest Hangouts

There’s already a retro vibe at one of Stone Mountain Village’s coolest hangouts — but an event this weekend aims to set a new "high score" when it comes to celebrating the 1980s.

Nicole Sage and Katie Grace Kirby: Atlanta Shakespeare Company Launches Outdoor Series

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company headlines its first-ever Shakespeare Outdoor Series this fall in Avondale Estates.

Nicole Sage, a longtime DeKalb County resident and founder of Sage PR Consulting, developed the initiative under her creative moniker Bard x Sage PR.

The series invites neighbors and families of all ages to enjoy world-class theatre, live music, and enriching children’s programming — all outdoors and free to the public.

Tanner Thomason of FOX Soul’s "Side Dish"

Tanner Thomason dishes on the latest in Hollywood! Fans just got a teaser for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Eddie Murphy says he’s been overlooked for an Oscar, and Adele is preparing for her acting debut.

Laurie Schacht, The Toy Insider

Laurie Schacht shares budget-friendly gift ideas for the holiday season.

She shows off toys under $30 that will wow kids without breaking the bank — perfect for parents looking for affordable fun.

Skye Estroff: 4 Atlanta Spots for Thanksgiving To-Go

It’s that time of year! Skye Estroff rounds up four top-tier Atlanta restaurants where viewers can order Thanksgiving to-go.

Deadlines are approaching fast, so now’s the time to plan ahead!

Follow Skye on Instagram @Skye.Estroff for more food tips.

Pet of the Day

Paws Atlanta brought in Wall-E, today’s adorable Pet of the Day!